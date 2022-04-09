  • MORE MARKET STATS

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore ride Anuj Rawat’s fifty to victory over Mumbai Indians

Invited to bat, Rohit Sharma (26) and Ishan Kishan (26) added 50 runs off 38 balls but MI suffered a collapse to slump to 62 for 5.

Written by PTI
RCB chased down the target, scoring 152 for 3 in 18.3 overs, riding on a half-century from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli's 48. (Twitter/Indian Premier League)
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.

However, Suryakumar Yadav (68) hit a rearguard unbeaten fifty to lift MI to a respectable 151 for six.

In reply, RCB chased down the target, scoring 152 for 3 in 18.3 overs, riding on a half-century from Anuj Rawat (66) and Virat Kohli (48 not out). For RCB, Harshal Patel (2/23) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) were the top bowlers, while Akash Deep (1/20) also accounted for a wicket.

