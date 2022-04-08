IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT: Unbeaten Gujarat Titans take on in-form Punjab Kings; Preview, fantasy tips

PBKS vs GT: Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans will take on Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings in a battle of first-time skippers at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Match 16 of Tata IPL 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7.30 PM.

PBKS vs GT PREVIEW

The Kings and the Titans have had decent starts to their respective Indian Premier League campaigns following a successful mega auction for both. The Kings are among the pre-season favourites to finally get their hands on the IPL trophy after 14 years of near misses. The Chandigarh-based franchise has won two of its three matches so far, having chased down a mammoth score against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match before succumbing to Andre Russell’s power hitting against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kings, however, bounced back with a 54-win against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous match and will look to continue that momentum against the IPL debutants.

The Titans have got off to a fantastic start in their first-ever IPL campaign, with back-to-back victories in their two matches so far. The Ahmedabad franchise beat fellow debutants the Lucknow Super Giants in their first match before beating the Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in the second.

The Kings are currently lying in fourth spot on the points table, while the Titans are in third place.

PBKS vs GT HISTORY

This is the first time that the Kings will face the Titans in the IPL.

PBKS vs GT FANTASY PICKS

Former Knight Riders star Shubman Gill was the star for the Titans as they beat the Delhi Capitals with a 46-ball 84 following his dismissal for a duck in the first match. The India batter will look to continue his fine form against the Kings.

Shikhar Dhawan has cemented his place as a pivotal player for the Kings in his three matches so far, scoring 43 runs off 29 balls against the Royal Challengers before following it up with a 24-ball 33 against the Super Kings.

The IPL’s most expensive foreign recruit this season, Liam Livingstone set the stage alight against the Super Kings as he smashed 60 off just 32 balls and won Player of the Match for his all-round performance. He also picked up two wickets in three overs for just 25 runs.

Batting at No.4, Hardik Pandya has shown glimpses of why he was once hailed as India’s answer to the legendary Jacques Kallis. He has also bowled four overs in both matches and looks to be in great shape after his injury struggles. His captaincy has also been hailed as a breath of fresh air.

India quick Mohammad Shami was the star for the Titans in their debut against the Super Giants, taking three for just 25 runs. While he was expensive in the second match, he still picked up two wickets for 30 runs in two overs and will look to make a similar impact against his former side.