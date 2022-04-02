IPL 2022 MI vs RR: Fantasy tips and history as Mumbai Indians square off against Rajasthan Royals

MI vs RR: The Mumbai Indians will take on a swashbuckling Rajasthan Royals side in Match 9 of the Tata IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The match, the first of Saturday’s double-header, will kick off at 3.30 PM.

MI vs RR SQUADS

The Indians currently sit at ninth on the points table with the Royals at the top, courtesy their huge win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match. The Paltan suffered a three-wicket defeat in their first match against the Delhi Capitals. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma scored 81 and 41 runs, respectively, in an otherwise forgettable match for the record champions.

The Royals, on the other hand, smashed the Sunrisers by 61 runs as a heavy-hitting top order came to the fore. Sanju Samson top scored for the Royals with 55, while marquee signing Devdutt Padikkal smacked 41 runs.

MI vs RR HISTORY

The two teams have played each other 26 times in the IPL with the Indians leading by a thread — 14 matches to 12.

MI vs RR TOP FANTASY PICKS

India skipper Rohit Sharma played a captain’s innings to give the Paltan the perfect start against the Capitals, scoring 41 runs off 32 balls. If the Hitman can survive more than 10 overs, fireworks are sure to follow.

Royals captain Sanju Samson set the tone for the victory against the Sunrisers with a smashing 55-run innings and could be the Jaipur franchise’s star man again.

Ishan Kishan hammered 81 runs to set up a competitive score against the Capitals in the last match and will be a must pick for this match as well.

While Daniel Sams didn’t have the best outing against the Capitals, going 14.25 runs an over, his prowess with both the bat and the ball makes him a must-have option.

Trent Boult starred for the Paltan during their run to the title in 2020 but will be looking to hurt his former side this time. He took two wickets in the match against the Sunrisers and will be crucial on Saturday as well.