IPL 2022 LSG vs DC: Preview, fantasy tips as Delhi Capitals take on Lucknow Super Giants in northern derby

LSG vs DC: Match 15 of the Tata IPL 2022 will see the Lucknow Super Giants looking to continue their fine vein of form as they take on the Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The match will start at 7.30 PM.

LSG vs DC PREVIEW

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently lying in fifth place on the points table after a stuttering start to life in the Indian Premier League, having won two of their three matches so far. Having suffered defeat in their first-ever IPL match, the RPSG Group-owned franchise bounced back with a win against the Chennai Super Kings before beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. Skipper KL Rahul and middle-order batter Deepak Hooda scored 68 and 51, respectively, against the Hyderabad franchise, while Avesh Khan, the most-expensive uncapped played at the auction, nabbed four wickets to lead the Super Giants to victory.

The Super Giants dug deep and fought through out the match to turn around the fixture in their favour.



An overall power packed performance from the boys.

Up and onwards to the next fixture!#AbApniBaariHai #bhaukaalmachadenge#IPL2022 #LucknowSuperGiants #T20 #TataIPL #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/IggyUsCQGJ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 4, 2022

The Capitals, on the other hand, are currently in seventh place, having won one and lost one of their two matches so far this season. The Delhi franchise, one of the early-season favourites, came out all guns blazing to beat the Mumbai Indians in their first match before falling to a defeat in their second to the Gujarat Titans by 14 runs. Captain Rishabh Pant top-scored for the franchise with 43 runs but lacked support at the other end.

LSG vs DC HISTORY

This is the first time that the Capitals will take on the debutants the Super Giants in what is the IPL’s first-ever northern derby.

LSG vs DC FANTASY PICKS

Former Punjab Kings all-rounder Deepak Hooda has been the form man for the Super Giants, having smashed 119 runs and taken one wicket this season and will look to repeat his heroics against the Capitals.

Super Giants skipper KL Rahul rediscovered his touch against the Super Kings after getting bowled on his very first ball for the new franchise against the Titans. He has scored 108 runs this season and will look to make a significant impact again.

Prithvi Shaw has had a stop-start campaign for the Capitals at the top, failing to provide the fiery start the Capitals need from a player of his calibre. But his potential was on display against the Mumbai Indians in the first match when he scored 38 runs from 24 balls and will look for much of the same.

Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant fought a lonely battle against the Titans in their last match but failed to shepherd his side to victory. Having scored 44 runs this season, the India international will look to fire on all cylinders against their northern rivals.

Avesh Khan was the player of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he delivered a spell of four wickets for 24 runs in his four overs. The former Capitals pacer will be itching to display all the skills that prompted the Super Giants splash out over Rs 10 crore for his services against his former employers.