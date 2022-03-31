IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK: Fantasy tips and preview as Chennai Super Kings take on newcomers Lucknow Super Giants

LSG vs CSK: The Lucknow Super Giants face off against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday as both sides look to bounce back from humbling defeats in their respective first matches of the Tata IPL 2022 season.

The seventh match of the 15th Indian Premier League season will start at 7.30 PM.

LSG vs CSK SQUADS

One of the two new franchises in the IPL this season, a lot was expected from the Super Giants, especially after a successful mega auction. However, KL Rahul’s side flattered to deceive against the Gujarat Titans, the other newcomers, losing their opening game by five wickets. While their first innings recovery displayed the strength of the squad, losing the match after almost springing an upset would have been a bitter pill to swallow. The loss also raised question marks over Rahul’s decision-making as a captain.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, were thoroughly outplayed by the Kolkata Knight Riders, losing by six wickets. The defending champions lost five wickets inside the first 11 overs before MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja performed a rescue act. The return of Moeen Ali, who missed the first match, could also boost the Super Kings.

LSG vs CSK HISTORY

This is the first time that the two sides will lock horns. Dhoni, however, turned out for the Rising Pune Super Giants for two seasons when the Super Kings were banned from the IPL. Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG Group, which owns the Lucknow franchise, also owned the Pune franchise.

LSG vs CSK TOP FANTASY PICKS

Last season’s Orange Cap winner, Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to open his account against the Knight Riders and will look to bounce back against the Super Giants.

Lokesh Rahul was out for a duck in what was the first-ever ball faced by the franchise in the IPL. As the team’s captain and biggest star, Rahul has a lot riding on his shoulders and is expected to deliver the goods against the Super Kings.

Krunal Pandya played the role of a finisher against the Titans, scoring 21 runs from 13 balls before a brilliant spell saw him picking up one wicket with an economy rate of 4.25. The Super Giants will again look to him to provide the goods against the defending champions.

The return of Moeen Ali is expected to strengthen the Super Kings batting at the top while his ability to spin the ball makes him the perfect all-rounder.

Dushmantha Chameera starred in his first IPL match as he picked up the wickets of Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar. His rhythm and pace made life difficult for the Titans batters and he will look to repeat his performance against the Super Kings as well.