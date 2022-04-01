IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS: History, squads, and fantasy tips as Kolkata Knight Riders take on high-flying Punjab Kings

KKR vs PBKS: The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Punjab Kings in Match 8 of the Tata IPL 2022 season, looking to bounce back after defeat in their last match in a low-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The match is scheduled to start from 7.30 PM.

KKR vs PBKS SQUADS

The Knight Riders suffered their first defeat of the season in their last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore after a batting collapse. While the three-wicket defeat made the match much closer than it was, it was a testament to the Knights’ bowlers, who did a splendid job to take the match to the final over. New skipper Shreyas Iyer has won praise for the manner in which he used his bowlers in both matches this season, but he should be more concerned with how the team’s batters have performed.

The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, blew away the Royal Challengers in their first match, winning by five wickets, as the new-look squad showed glimpses of why they are seen as early-season favourites for the playoffs. Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith powered the Kings to victory in the last match but captain Mayank Agarwal will hope his bowlers, who shipped over 200 runs against the Royal Challengers, can restrict the Knight Riders’ batters.

KKR vs PBKS HISTORY

The two teams have locked horns 29 times in the IPL with the Knight Riders winning 19 matches and the Kings just win 10.

KKR vs PBKS TOP FANTASY PICKS

Kings’ captain Mayank Agarwal set up the win against the Royal Challengers with a 24-ball 32 at the top of the innings and will look to continue his fine form with the bat against the Knight Riders.

Shreyas Iyer guided the Knight Riders to victory in their first match against the Chennai Super Kings but, like most of the batters, failed to come up with the goods against the Royal Challengers. He will look to redeem himself against the Kings and help his new team return to winning ways.

Andre Russell has scored 25 runs and taken one wicket in this season’s IPL and Knight Riders fans will hope he will fire against the Kings in a huge match for his team.

Odean Smith may have been expensive with the ball against the Royal Challengers, he more than made up for it with an unbeaten 25 runs off eight balls. His powerful strokeplay makes him dangerous on any ground in the world.

Tim Southee gave hope to the Knight Riders with two wickets in the 18th over against the Royal Challengers. While the win eluded the side, Southee’s figures of 3 for 20 in 4 overs will give the Knight Riders management confidence.