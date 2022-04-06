IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Big-hitting Kolkata Knight Riders take on bogey team Mumbai Indians; History, fantasy picks

KKR vs MI: An in-form Kolkata Knight Riders will take on record winners Mumbai Indians in the Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday. The Knight Riders will want to continue their form that has seen them reach second place in the points’ table against their perennial bogey team. The Paltan, however, have been struggling this season and are languishing in eighth place after successive defeats.

Match 14 of the 15th Indian Premier League season will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune at 7.30 PM.

KKR vs MI SQUADS

The Knight Riders have been in good nick so far in the IPL, having won two and lost one of their three matches. That loss, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, was also a closely fought contest before Faf Du Plessis’ side clinched it in a last-over thriller. The Knight Riders bowling unit has been on a song this season, restricting the Chennai Super Kings to 131 and the Punjab Kings to 137. Batting, however, remains a concern for the Knight Riders management. Despite chasing down the Kings’ target with six wickets in hand in the last match, the team will be worried about losing wickets in clusters and being too reliant on the likes of Andre Russell and Sam Billings to bail them out.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians have lost both their matches — to the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals — this season. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma’s knocks of 54 and 61 runs, respectively, in the last match against the Royals was not enough as the Paltan succumbed to a 23-run defeat. The inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav in the playing 11 might improve the Paltan’s chances and strengthen the middle-order batting.

KKR vs MI HISTORY

The Mumbai Indians have been the Knight Riders’ bogey team in the IPL, winning 22 of the 29 matches the two sides have contested in one of the most lopsided head-to-head records in the tournament. The Knight Riders have beaten the Paltan just seven times and Rohit Sharma & Co will hope they can put one over on the Knight Riders again.

KKR vs MI FANTASY PICKS

Andre Russell single-handedly led the Knight Riders to victory against the Punjab Kings with 31-ball 70 in the last match and will hope to continue the same form that has seen him notch 95 runs in three matches so far.

Umesh Yadav has been on a dream run since his return to the Knight Riders setup following the mega auction and he seems to be relishing the opportunity to lead the bowling attack with Tim Southee in tow. He has picked up eight wickets this season and could be a thorn for the Paltan.

Tilak Varma was unlucky to have ended up on the losing side after battering the Rajasthan Royals bowling to score 61 runs off 33 balls, with three fours and five sixes. Rohit Sharma will look for the young gun to fire on all cylinders against the Knight Riders.

Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets in his allotted quota of overs for just 17 runs against the Royals. He even managed to subdue centurion Jos Buttler. With The Knight Riders boasting several big-hitting batters, the Mumbai franchise will hope for similar bowling from the India international.

Ishan Kishan has passed 50 in both matches this season, but couldn’t take his side to victory in either. Having scored 81 off 48 balls against the Capitals and 54 off 43 balls against the Royals, the youngster will look to make a similar impact against Umesh Yadav & Co.