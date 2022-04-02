IPL 2022 GT vs DC: Fantasy tips, preview as Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans in battle of young captains

GT vs DC: Match 10 of the Tata IPL 2022 will see the Gujarat Titans taking on the Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The match, the second of Saturday’s double-header, will kick off at 7.30 PM.

GT vs DC SQUADS

Rishabh Pant’s Capitals will look to live up to their ‘favourites’ tag with a second successive victory as they face newcomers Gujarat Titans for the first time. The Titans are currently fourth on the points table while the Capitals are sitting pretty in second.

The Titans beat the other newcomers, the Lucknow Super Giants, by five wickets in their debut IPL match last time out with skipper Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia starring for the franchise.

The Capitals, on the other hand, smashed the Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel starred for the Delhi franchise, scoring 48 and 38 runs, respectively, to guide them to victory.

GT vs DC HISTORY

This is the first time that the two teams will square off against each other.

GT vs DC TOP FANTASY PICKS

Prithvi Shaw anchored the Delhi innings as the Indians took wickets at regular intervals, scoring 38 runs off 24 balls. He will again come to the fore when the Capitals take on the Titans.

Rahul Tewatia played the part of a finisher to perfection as he led the Titans to victory against the Super Giants. He scored an unbeaten 40 from 24 balls and the Titans will hope for a similar effort against the Capitals as well.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya showed his mettle as a captain as he steadied the ship with 33 runs in the last game and is expected to be handy once again.

Mohammed Shami nabbed three wickets against the Super Giants as he decimated the opposition top order and will be key for the Titans again.

A three-wicket haul against the Indians could be a huge turning point for Kuldeep Yadav, who spent most of the last two seasons on the Kolkata Knight Riders bench. However, repeating his performance against the Titans will be a challenge.