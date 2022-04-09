IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH: Bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad take on winless Chennai Super Kings; Fantasy tips, preview

CSK vs SRH: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on fellow strugglers Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 17 of Tata IPL 2022 in the first of Saturday’s double header as both sides look to secure their first win of the competition.

The match will take start at 3.30 PM at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

CSK vs SRH PREVIEW

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League has not gone according to plan for either side as both the Super Kings and the Sunrisers have failed to chalk up a win this season.

The Super Kings currently sit at eighth on the points table, having lost all three of their matches so far. The Sunrisers, who finished last season as the bottom-placed side, are struggling in 10th this season as well, having lost both of their matches so far.

The Super Kings were thoroughly outplayed by the Punjab Kings in their last match, losing by 54 runs. Only Shivam Dube, with 57 runs, gave a good account of himself as the rest of the team fell apart around him. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, despite spending big in the mega auction earlier this year, continue to struggle and were soundly defeated by new entrants the Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. Rahul Tripathi scored 44 run for the Sunrisers but failed to take the team over the line.

CSK vs SRH HISTORY

The two former champions have met each other 17 matches in IPL history. The Chennai Super Kings boast a lopsided record against their southern rivals with 13 wins to the Sunrisers’ four.

CSK vs SRH FANTASY PICKS

Moeen Ali is yet to set the IPL stage alight this season after playing a key role in the team’s triumph last year. The left-handed batsman has scored only 35 runs so far. His ability with the ball also makes him a dangerous player and an essential fantasy pick.

The star of the Super Kings’ lacklustre season, Robin Uthappa has scored 91 runs this season and could once again end up being among the top points contributors.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahul Tripathi swapped the purple-and-gold for orange this season and almost took his new side to victory with a 44-runs innings from 30 balls. He could be another player to watch out for.

Washington Sundar has been the pick of the players for the Sunrisers this season. In his two matches, the 22-year-old has bagged two wickets and scored 58 runs and, like Ali, could be a big points scorer.

T Natarajan has proved himself to be the Sunrisers’ main strike bowler. In his two matches so far, he has picked four wickets at an economy rate of 8.62.