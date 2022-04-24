Struggling Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings seek revival in match against each other

CSK would once again be looking for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, eyeing improvement on multiple fronts, when they face Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings have won two games out of seven matches, whereas Punjab Kings have won three games out of seven matches.

Punjab Kings are positioned at eighth place in the table, while Chennai Super Kings are placed at the ninth position.

Defending champions CSK haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

However, the approach of the next match could be different as CSK had a three-wicket win against Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who proved again that he is the best finisher in the business.

The major concern for CSK has been bowling, but the team performed really well against Mumbai Indians.

Whenever entrusted with the ball Dwayne Bravo also continues to be a reliable pick.

Skipper Jadeja has had an underwhelming season as well both with the bat and ball.

Young Ruturaj Gaikwad too will have to step up and deliver with the bat.

All-rounders Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali will also have to take more responsibility, or else a defeat on Monday will send CSK on the brink of elimination.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings will have to gear up from the nine-wicket loss they had against Delhi Capitals.

The batting of Punjab Kings has not been on point the entire season and the power hitters like Liam Livinstone, Shah Rukh Khan and Shikhar Dhawan will have to boast their efforts.

In the four games, Jonny Bairstow has failed to perform and will be seen if he would be replaced by Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who had fared much better.

Punjab Kings have a good bowling attack led by South African quick Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh who hasn’t taken too many wickets but has bowled economically.

The all-rounder Odean Smith’s pace bowling will be crucial as he hasn’t been at his best so far in the IPL.

CSK vs PBKS fantasy picks

Robin Uthappa is a right-handed batsman from Chennai Super Kings has so far scored 197 runs in this tournament.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a right-handed batsman from CSK who has scored 135 runs in this tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan from Punjab Kings has scored 205 runs in six innings.