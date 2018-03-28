Steve Smith, David Warner banned for 1 year, out of IPL 2018; Cameron Bancroft gets 9-month ban

Steve Smith, David Warner banned for one year while Cameron Bancroft banned for nine months.

Justice has prevailed! The ball-tampering saga has finally come to an end with Cricket Australia handing over the bans to the Oz trio who were involved in the scandal. Australian captain Steve Smith and opener David Warner have been banned for a year from both international and domestic cricket while Cameron Bancroft has been handed a nine-month ban. Australian CEO James Sutherland on Tuesday night gave a clean chit to Aussies head coach Darren Lehmann saying that only Smith, Warner and Bancroft were involved in the plan.

A post on the Cricket Australia’s official website cricket.com.au said that the “tampering trio” have reportedly learned their fate. The sanctions were yet to be confirmed by Cricket Australia. Reports say that sanctions against the trio were announced after a probe into the ball-tampering scandal carried out by CA head of integrity Iain Roy.

The Australian cheats would not be featuring in this years IPL as well. Steve Smith has stepped down from his Rajasthan Royals captaincy and Ajinkya Rahane has replaced him. As for Warner, there is no news who will replace him as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Smith on Saturday admitted that he and Bancroft conspired to ‘get an advantage’ in the third Test by applying tape on the ball. During the press conference after day three, he added that he would not step down, saying he was still “the right person for the job”. Shortly before tea, Bancroft was seen pulling a yellow object from his pocket and rubbing it on the ball in an effort to scuff it to help achieve reverse swing. When he realised that the cameras had spotted him doing the ill-deed, Bancroft was seen hiding the object in his underwear.

When the two match umpires, Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth questioned him, he maintained it was only a cleaning cloth being applied to the ball. Bancroft later described the lie as a product of panic at realising that he had been caught.

He said: “I have been charged with attempting to change the condition of the ball.” “We had a discussion during the break and I saw an opportunity to use some tape, get some granules from rough patches on the wicket to change the ball condition. It didn’t work,” he added.