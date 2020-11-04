Star Sports hikes IPL ad rates for playoffs

According to media buyers, about 85-90% of the inventory was sold at the start of IPL and 10-15% has been set aside for last minute sales.

With the IPL 2020 turning out to be a big hit, official broadcaster Star Sports has hiked advertising rates for the last four matches of the tournament by about 15-20%. The individual ad rates for the IPL had been set at Rs 12-13 lakh per 10 seconds. With the sale of ad spots at a premium, industry analysts reckon the broadcaster’s advertising revenues from the 13th edition of tournament could surpass the earlier target of Rs 3,000 crore, to touch Rs 3,300 crore.

Anticipating higher viewership than normal, the broadcaster did not reduce ad rates when it initially started selling inventory even though consumer sentiment was low and advertising spends were dismal earlier in the year. According to media buyers, about 85-90% of the inventory was sold at the start of IPL and 10-15% has been set aside for last minute sales.

As per BARC India, IPL 2020 has already surpassed the 2019 edition in terms of viewership. Cumulative reach has grown by 11% over last year and viewing minutes have increase by 28% y-o-y. “The IPL’s timing has worked as a mood-lifter and reignited the advertising industry which had seen a decline of about 65-70% in the initial months of the lockdown,” says Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC, and chairman, India, Dentsu Aegis Network.

Star India had earlier also hiked ad rates for Disney+ Hotstar, compared to the 2019 edition. The official streaming platform for IPL increased ad rates from Rs 120 CPM per 10 seconds in 2019 to Rs 180-200 CPM/10 seconds. According to a Disney+ Hostar statement, the platform recorded a reach of 300 million for IPL 2019 and the organisers are expecting higher viewership online this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) signed on Dream 11 as the title sponsor this year, while CRED, Tata Altroz and Unacademy partnered as official sponsors. Paytm is the umpire partner while Ceat is the official strategic timeout partner. The other broadcast sponsors are Amazon, PhonePe, VI, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Polycab, Sunfeast, Hero, Kamla Pasand, Coca-Cola, Gieltte, Mc Dowell’s No.1, Josh, Samsung Club Maestro and AMFI. The digital streaming sponsors include Boost, Acko, Maruti Suzuki, KhataBook, Flipkart, Swiggy, Ace23, HDFC Bank, Great Learning, MX Player and Kingfisher Calendar.

The semi-finals will be played between November 5 and 8, and the final will be played on November 10.