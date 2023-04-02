SRH vs RR Preview: Can captaincy reboot help Sunrisers score on homeground?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023: On April 2, the fourth match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. This will be the first time since 2019 that the Sunrisers will be playing in front of their home crowd.

The SRH’s team roster has undergone significant changes this season. With Aiden Markram absent due to national duty with South Africa, the team will be led by acting captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar. And, the additions of Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook in the team may boost its chances of winning the IPL title.

In their upcoming match against the Royals, the Sunrisers will miss Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen. Alongside Kumar, the team will feature Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, and Umran Malik, as well as the debutants Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook.

The Rajasthan Royals have retained most of their core players from last season, and will be led by Sanju Samson as they aim to improve upon their strong performance. Key batsmen include Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sanju Samson, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will lead the bowling attack. Sandeep Sharma is expected to come off the bench as an impact player, filling in for the injured Prasidh Krishna.

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Philips (W), Akeal Hosein, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (W), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetymer, Jason Holder, Riyan Parag, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini/Kuldeep Sen

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: When and where to watch?

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will start at 3.30 pm IST on Sunday (April 2). The match SRH vs RR will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match will be available on Jio Cinema. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of SRH vs RR here at financialexpress.com/sports/ipl/

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Pitch report

Starting from the beginning of 2018, the fast bowlers in IPL matches held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium have had an average score of 25.17 and an economy rate of 8.07. According to ESPN, this is the best performance by fast bowlers at any Indian stadium that has hosted at least 20 IPL matches during this time. On the other hand, spinners have performed averagely at this ground compared to other venues. As a result, it is expected that fast bowlers will have a significant impact on Sunday’s match.