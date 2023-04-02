SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Without ‘Protea’ power, can Sunrisers change the game?

IPL 2023 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: First thing first! Today’s ‘Super Sunday’ faceoff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad can go either way. There are no favourites. It can be a brilliant season start for either stand-in Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson. While it’s hard to pick one team in IPL 2023’s match number 4, RR definitely have a slight edge over SRH. After reaching finals in the last edition, RR will look for a better show this season. It was the first time since the success of the inaugural season that RR did so well in IPL. Samson has a star-studded lineup and he would hope to win the match with an ease. But all said and done, SRH can change the game anytime. They may not have their regular captain Aiden Markram but Kumar has potential to do more. In head-to-head analysis, out of 16 matches that they have played, both RR and SRH have won 8 matches each. So, all in all, it would be a tough match today.

