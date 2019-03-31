SRH vs RCB live updates: Virat Kohli eyes first win of the season

IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli and AB de Villers will need support from other batsmen if RCB are to open their account in the points tally for IPL 2019.

IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB LIVE Updates: After losing their first 2 games, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for redemption when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Kane Williamson-led SRH have their spirits high as they chased down a mammoth 199 against Rajasthan Royals in their last match. David Warner scored 69 off 37 balls to help Sunrisers win that match. The SRH batting unit would look to continue their good show against RCB at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were bundled out for 70 against Chennai Superkings in their first match. They failed to chase 187 against Mumbai Indians and lost the game by 6 runs. The match ended in a controversial manner as replays showed that the last ball of the match bowled by Lasith Malinga was a no-ball which the on-field umpire missed.

The two mainstays of the RCB batting lineup – Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers – are in good form. The others will now have too rally around those two to ensure that the Virat Kohli-led side open their points tally for IPL 2019.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.