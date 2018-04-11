SRH vs MI LIVE Streaming Online, LIVE Score of IPL 2018 : On which channel to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians LIVE telecast on TV

SRH vs MI LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 LIVE Score: SRH-led by Kane Williamson had won the toss and put Rohit Sharma’s MI to bat first in the seventh game of Indian Premier League played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH vs MI LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 LIVE Score: A disciplined bowling effort helped Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Mumbai Indians to 147/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Thursday. Opener Evin Lewis (29), Kieron Pollard (28) and Suryakumar Yadav (28) were the highest scorers for the team. For Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma, Billy Stanlake and Siddarth Kaul took two wickets each.

Put in to bat, Mumbai started off on a bad note as skipper Rohit Sharma (11) departed in the second over with just 11 runs on the board. Incoming batsman Ishan Kishan (9) also failed to give support to Lewis as he was dismissed in the sixth over.

In the same over, set batsman Lewis was also dismissed. He was clean bowled by Kaul. In his 17 ball innings, Lewis slammed three boundaries and two sixes. Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya (12), however, tried to steady the innings but the latter was sent packing by skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Kieron Pollard (28) also tried to pace up the innings but after having a good start, he went back to the pavilion. Pacer Stanlake took his wicket in the 15th over.

Unperturbed by the fall of wickets, Yadav played sensibly but lack of support from lower-order batsmen resulted in his wicket. Yadav was dismissed in the 19th over. Mayank Markande (6 not out) Jasprit Bumrah (4 not out) only managed to score nine runs in the last over to finish the proceeding at 147 in their allotted 20 overs.

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will be played on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 squads?

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.