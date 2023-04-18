In the 25th cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will challenge Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, Telangana. The expected high-intensity contest will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Toss will take place at 7 pm.

In this season of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad will go up against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. In IPL 2023, both teams started with losses in their respective games. In the IPL table, with 4 points, MI is currently eighth. On the other hand, SRH is ninth on the points table (with 4 points as well).

Also Read TAM Sports: Gaming remains the top advertiser on TV during IPL 2023



Where to watch?

The SRH Vs MI match will be aired on Star Sports Channels (Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD). Also, on Jio Cinema, anyone can watch it live.

Weather report

According to weather reports, in Hyderabad, the temperature on Tuesday will be 39° Celsius during the day and fall to 26° Celsius at night. There is very little chance of rainfall.

Also Read Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut; shares this amazing coincidence with dad Sachin Tendulkar



Pitch report

The stadium is considered a high-scoring ground. In T20Is, the average 1st innings total at the playground is 196 while in the 2nd innings, the average total is 198.

Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Sandeep Warrier and Raghav Goyal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande and Vivrant Sharma.

About Indian Premier League 2023

IPL 2023 contest will be held between 31 March and 28 May 2023. In total, there will be 70 games.