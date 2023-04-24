IPL 2023, SRH vs DC Live Score: Delhi set to smash! Will the Sun rise for Hyderabad?

SRH vs DC Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Delhi Capitals for the first time today in this IPL season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

This is the 34th match of the IPL 2023 season and it is quite tough to pick a side in this one. It’s because Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently placed at the ninth position on the points table whereas Delhi Capitals is placed at the bottom of the points table. So, both the teams are struggling to survive this season and so, it is expected that they both will be giving each other a hard time in today’s game.

SRH and DC have both played six matches up until now in this season. While SRH has managed to win two matches, DC only has one win to its credit. SRH is coming out of a defeat where Chennai Super Kings beat them by 3 wickets. On the other hand, DC played their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders and won by 4 wickets.

SRH vs DC: Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal

Live Updates

17:29 (IST) 24 Apr 2023 SRH vs DC LIVE: Aiden Markran comments on SRH’s batting troubles Ahead of the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Markram said, “We have to look in and see how to get better with the bat, one or two guys need to put their hands up with the bat.” 17:12 (IST) 24 Apr 2023 SRH vs DC LIVE: Welcome to our live blog! Hello and welcome to our blog where we are going to bring the entire live coverage of today's match to you. Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face Delhi Capitals in a survival battle at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

