SRH vs DC 2019 Live Score: Delhi Capitals look to fix lower order woes in face-off with confident Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH vs DC Live Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performance, especially at the death, has been a major concern for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2019 Live Score: A confident Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have been on a roll with back-to-back wins, will take on Delhi Capitals in match number 16 of IPL 2019 at the Feroze Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi on Thursday. A new look Delhi side made a rampaging start in the IPL 2019 with a superb win over three-time champions Mumbai Indians but since then the Shreyas Iyer-led side has struggled to keep up their performance as the lower-order has failed to provide the much-needed support. Delhi Capitals had a dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab losing the last seven wickets for just 8 runs which exposed their batting frailties.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad would like the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to continue their scintillating form. The duo smashed tons to help the SRH gain a massive 118-run win over Virat Kohli-led RCB in the last game. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performance, especially at the death, has been a major concern for Sunrisers.

DC vs SRH match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. The live streaming of the DC vs SRH 2019 IPL match will be available on Hotstar app and Hotstar website.

DC vs SRH team list:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.