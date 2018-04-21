SRH vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE on TV

SRH vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 20th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 20th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday afternoon. Chasing a competitive target of 193 runs, SRH failed to hold on its winning spree and lost the battle to Kings XI Punjab. Sunrisers Hyderabad whose stakes were high in the game, faced a big blow when Shikhar Dhawan had to retire hurt after he was hit on the elbow. Even though skipper Kane Williamson (54) and Manish Pandey (57) managed to score their fifties, they failed to score runs at the required rate. SRH star bowlers also failed to cast their spell on the match as they were hammered by an ageless Chris Gayle who scored the first century of this season. With its third win, CSK topped the IPL points table, riding on the blitzing performance of Shane Watson CSK posted a challenging total of 204 runs against Rajasthan Royals. The bowlers put up an outstanding performance, restricting the opposition to just 140 runs.

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 squads?

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.