SRH vs CSK, IPL 2018 playoffs Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings on TV

IPL 2018, SRH vs CSK LIVE Streaming: Hyderabad topped the league table.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2018 playoffs Live Streaming: The eleventh IPL season is nearing its climax and all eyes are on the playoff now. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the first qualifier of this year’s IPL. Both CSK and SRH finished the league with 18 points, however, the Orange army got the upper hand with a superior net run-rate. Going into the match, the Yellow brigade hold a slight edge as they have got the better of their southern rivals twice in the league stage this season.

Chennai have been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison. Much of the credit for the Orange Army’s entry into the playoffs goes to the consistency of skipper Kane Williamson, who sits second in the leading run-getters’ list with 661 runs and the bowling unit leg by paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

In the bowling front, the former two-time champions will bank on young South African Lungi Ngidi, who grabbed 4 for 10 to take the man of the match award on Sunday. With Shardul Thakur, Chahar and Dwayne Bravo doing their bit on the pace bowling front, CSK will hope for veteran Harbhajan Singh leading the spin attack with left-armer Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs.

The match timings for the play-offs have been advanced by one hour, which means the match will start at 7 p.m. Ahead of the clash, a women’s exhibition game will take place at 2 p.m. with top Indian and foreign players taking part in the contest at the Wankhede.

When is SRH vs CSK, IPL 2018 playoffs match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 playoffs will be played on Tuesday, May 21, 2018.

Where will SRH vs CSK, IPL 2018 playoffs be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 playoffs will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will SRH vs CSK, IPL 2018 playoffs start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 playoffs will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be SRH vs CSK, IPL 2018 playoffs be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 playoffs will be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch SRH vs CSK, IPL 2018 playoffs LIVE Streaming Online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are SRH and CSK squads?

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K.M. Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N agadeesan, David Willy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.