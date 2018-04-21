RR vs MI LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE on TV

RR vs MI LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 21st match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR vs MI LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 21st match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday Evening. Rohit Sharma’s stormy performance pressed Mumbai Indians to end the 3-match losing streak and earn their first points of the season. Rohit returned to form with a superb knock of 94 runs from 52 balls which included 10 fours and 5 sixes. The bowling department also did an outstanding work by restricting the Royal Challengers Bangalore to 167-8. On the other hand, chasing the target of 203 runs Rajasthan Royals was bowled out for just 140 runs against Chennai Super Kings in Pune. Shreyas Gopal was the only bright point for the Royals in that game and picked up three crucial wickets while others went for plenty.

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Where will Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be played?

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 start?

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 squads?

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.