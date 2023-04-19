RR Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match Preview: Rajasthan Royals set to face Lucknow Super Giants today – Weather, Pitch Report & full squad

In the 26th cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will challenge Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday at Sawai Mansingh stadium located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Toss will take place at 7 pm.

In this season of the tournament, RR will be hosting LSG in their first home game. This will be top of the table clash in the IPL, with Royals placed at number one (with eight points) in the table and LSG placed at number two (with six points).

Where to watch?

The match will be aired on Star Sports Channels (Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD). Also, on Jio Cinema, anyone can watch it live.

Weather report

According to weather.com, the weather in Jaipur is expected to be partly cloudy on Wednesday. There is no chance of rain. The temperature will be between 25 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

Pitch report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has hosted 47 IPL games so far, as per Cricketaddictor. Teams batting second have won 32 of the matches. So far, the average first innings total has been 157.68.

Full squads

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kuldeep Sen, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, and Abdul Basith.

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Quinton de Kock.

About Indian Premier League 2023

IPL 2023 contest will be held between 31 March and 28 May 2023. In total, there will be 70 games.