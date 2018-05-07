RR vs KXIP LIVE Streaming IPL 2018: On which channel to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE on TV

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns against each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Tuesday, May 08, 2018.

IPL LIVE Streaming RR vs KXIP: Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns against each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, in the 40th match of IPL 2018. On Sunday, Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s economical bowling where he picked three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 helped the team to restrict Rajasthan Royals at 152/9 and later on, KL Rahul added the cherry on the cake with his unbeaten 84 runs which helped KXIP to win its sixth match of this season. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals faced its sixth defeat of this season which took the team to the bottom of the IPL points table. Although, Jos Buttler (52) played some good strokes but didn’t get much support from the other end as KXIP bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals. RR have always been a force at their home ground in Jaipur and Kings XI Punjab will have to come up with a special performance to breach the fortress.

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2018 will be played on Tuesday, May 08, 2018.

Where will Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 be played?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 start?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 squads?

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.