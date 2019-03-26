RR vs KXIP 2019 Highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs

IPL RR vs KXIP Highlights:

Kings XI Punjab registered a convincing 14-run win over Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. Chris Gayle scored a brisk 79 runs off 47 balls as Kings XI Punjab posted a challenging 184 after being put in to bat. Besides Gayle, young Sarfaraz Khan played a good hand and scored 46* off 29 balls.

Chasing the stiff target, Jos Buttler (69) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (27) got Rajasthan Royals off to a flier. The duo built a partnership of 64 runs in the first six overs of the powerplay. Buttler looked in a destructive mood as he didn’t spare a single Kings XI bowler and struck eight boundaries and two hits over the fence to notch up his fifty in just 29 balls. Buttler was going strong along with Sanju Samson (30) when KXIP skipper R Ashwin showed his presence of mind to dismiss Buttler in a controversial fashion. Buttler became the first victim of ‘Mankading’ in the history of IPL. Ashwin mankaded Buttler in the 13th over with Rajasthan scoreboard reading 108/2. The dismissal is likely to raise a debate of the spirit of the game as Ashwin didn’t give Butter any warning before knocking off the bails.

After Buttler’s dismissal, Kings XI Punjab gained the upper hand in the game. Steve Smith (20), Samson, Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi departed in quick succession in search of quick runs. In the end Rajasthan could manage only 170 for 9.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane had won the toss and decided to bowl first on a two-paced wicket.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot