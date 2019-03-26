RR vs KXIP 2019 Highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs

IPL RR vs KXIP Highlights:
Kings XI Punjab registered a convincing 14-run win over Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. Chris Gayle scored a brisk 79 runs off 47 balls as Kings XI Punjab posted a challenging 184 after being put in to bat. Besides Gayle, young Sarfaraz Khan played a good hand and scored 46* off 29 balls.
Chasing the stiff target, Jos Buttler (69) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (27) got Rajasthan Royals off to a flier. The duo built a partnership of 64 runs in the first six overs of the powerplay. Buttler looked in a destructive mood as he didn’t spare a single Kings XI bowler and struck eight boundaries and two hits over the fence to notch up his fifty in just 29 balls. Buttler was going strong along with Sanju Samson (30) when KXIP skipper R Ashwin showed his presence of mind to dismiss Buttler in a controversial fashion. Buttler became the first victim of ‘Mankading’ in the history of IPL. Ashwin mankaded Buttler in the 13th over with Rajasthan scoreboard reading 108/2. The dismissal is likely to raise a debate of the spirit of the game as Ashwin didn’t give Butter any warning before knocking off the bails.
After Buttler’s dismissal, Kings XI Punjab gained the upper hand in the game. Steve Smith (20), Samson, Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi departed in quick succession in search of quick runs. In the end Rajasthan could manage only 170 for 9.
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane had won the toss and decided to bowl first on a two-paced wicket.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot
A desperate R Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler in controversial circumstances in the 13th over with Rajasthan scoreboard reading 108/2. The dismissal has sparked a debate over the spirit of the game as Ashwin didn't give the Englishman a prior warning.
In a great show at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs. This is KXIP's first victory at this venue.
What a collapse! Rajasthan Royals have lost as many as 7 wickets in the last 22 balls, scoring 19 runs.
At one point of time, Rajasthan Royals were 148/3 but now they have lost 7 wickets! Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowls a carrom ball full toss and removes Rahul Tripathi.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman claims the wicket of Ben Stokes on the first ball of his over. Stokes hits the ball over mid-wicket. Stokes RR 157/5 in 17.3 Overs.
Sam Curran has dismissed 2 important batsmen in one over and has turned the match in his team's favour. Sanju Samson mis-timed the ball to extra cover where a calm R Ashwin takes a wonderful catch. Over 17, RR 150/4 at 8.82 rpo.
Sam Curran makes appeals on two successive balls of his over. But removes Steve Smith on the 4th delivery as Smith played it to long off where KL Rahul takes a fantastic catch of the tournament. Smith 20 (16)
Sanju Samson hits the 2nd ball of Mohammed Shami's over for a powerful six. But after that delivery, he gave 1 run per ball. Over 16, RR get 11 runs off that over. RR 146/2 at 9.12 rpo.
Steve Smith, who is making a comeback in IPL 2019 after missing out last season, finished off that over with a SIX off Sam Curran. He also hit a boundary in the over. Overall a good over for Rajasthan Royals. Over 15, RR 135/2 at 9 rpo.
Kings XI Punjab have pulled the match back now. Rajasthan Royals need 67 runs off 36 balls. But RR batting line up has got the potential to turn the match in their favour. Will Steve Smith play repeat what David Warner did on Sunday?
After restricting Rajasthan Royals batting line up, R Ashwin shows fantastic presence of mind. He stops in his run-up and whips the bails off to remove Jos Buttler 69 (43). There is a strong case of mankading. RR still need 77 off 43 balls. And his dismissal brings in Steve Smith.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been introduced back into the attack. Sanju Samson takes 1 run to bring 100 for Rajasthan Royals. 6 runs came from that over. Over 12, RR 105/1 at 8.75 rpo.
R Ashwin has managed to restrict the boundaries for Rajasthan Royals. He gives just 3 runs in Over 11. This is his second over. RR 99/1 at 9 rpo.
After Rahane's dismissal, Jos Buttler looks comfortable on the field. He smashes a four in Ankit Rajpoot's over as he toys with the bowler. RR 96/1 in Over 10.
R Ashwin bowls a tight over and gives just 5 runs. No boundary comes for RR in that over but their run rate is still more than 9 rpo. Over 9, RR 83/1 at 9.22 rpo. Sanju Samson is the new man on the crease after R Ashwin scalps Ajinkya Rahane.
Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin gets the first breakthrough as he bowls out Ajinkya Rahane 27 (20). Rahane missed the length ball outside off stump. Rajasthan Royals 78/1
Having put on 65 runs partnership for first wicket, Rajasthan openers are on a roll at the moment. They now need 118 runs to win with 10 wickets in hand in 13.3 overs. While Rahane is batting on 23 runs, Butler is on 46. The current run rate is 10.24 against required 8.76.
After 6 overs: Rajathan Royals: 64/0
Rahane: 21* off 14 deliveries
Butler: 42* of 23 balls
The openers have put on 45 runs partnership for the first wicket till now. While Rahane is on 20 runs off 13 deliveries, Butler is batting on 25 runs off 17 balls. The current run rate of Rajasthan Royals is 9.0, while the required is 9.33.
After 4 oversRajasthan Royals: 38/0Ajinkya Rahane: 15 runsJos Buttler: 23 runs.Rajasthan now need 143 runs to win.
Jos Buttler faces the first ball from Mujeeb Ur Rahman and sends it past the boundary for 4 runs. And that's the only boundary from that over. Over 2, Rajasthan Royals 18/0 at 9 rpo. RR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler are on crease. The duo has to build a partnership to chase the total.
RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane smashes 3 boundaries off Sam Curran's first over with Power Play restrictions in force. Over 1, RR 12/0. Mujeeb Ur Rahman introduced into the attack.
The figures are with the Rajasthan Royals. They have never lost a game to the Kings XI Punjab at Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) in Jaipur. Jos Buttler and RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane are on the crease.
Sarfaraz Khan goes for a brave shot on the last ball of the final over of KXIP innings. The duo adds 17 runs in that over. The Rajasthan Royals lost control over the adversary after managing to keep things tight for the first 10 overs. A Gaylestorm struck the Sawai Mansingh Stadium but Gayle's dismissal, Sarfaraz played a matured innings and lead the team to 184/4 in over 20. Rajasthan Royals need 185 runs to win the match.
KXIP lose another wicket. Ben Stokes strikes again as he removes Nicholas Pooran. Mandeep Singh is the new man in.
Sarfaraz Khan and Nicholas Pooran are taking continuous runs. KXIP have 7 wickets in hand and the duo can look to hit some big shots. Unadkat bowls a decent over with 2 boundaries coming from it. His spell proved to be quite expensive. Over 19, KXIP 167/3 at 8.79 rpo.
Jofra Archer bowls a good over as Rajasthan Royals manages to assert themselves again in the game. KXIP batsmen will look to hit big shots in the final two overs of their innings. After Ben Stokes removed Gayle, the run rate has come below 9. KXIP 155/3 at 8.61 rpo.
With Ben Stokes putting the break on 'Gaylestorm', responsibility lies on Sarfaraz Khan to keep the scoreboard moving on this two-paced wicket. Overall a good over from Shreyas Gopal. Over 17, KXIP 150/3.
After hitting some big shots and a four on the ball before he lost his wicket, Chris Gayle is out after smashing 79 (47). Ben Stokes surprises Gayle with a bouncer and Rahul Tripathi takes a good catch with his jump timed to perfection. Celebration time for RR. The second strategic timeout of the innings has been announced. 20 runs came up from Over 16 KXIP 145/3 at 9.06 rpo.
Sarfaraz Khan ends Kulkarni's over in style with a boundary. Gayle and Sarfaraz are setting the momentum for big score. KXIP 125/2 Over 15 at 8.33 rpo.
Kings XI Punjab batsmen are not allowing pressure to build on them and have been keeping the scoreboard moving. The run rate is hovering above 8 rpo with both Chris Gayle and Sarafarz Khan building a partnership while looking to score big. Will KXIP cross 200? KXIP 115/2 in over 14.
Sarfaraz Khan smashes 2 fours in Gowtham's over to take the attack forward. Pressure now building on the Rajasthan Royals. 11 runs came up in Over 13. KXIP 105/2 ar 8.08 rpo. And with this over, Gowtham's spell comes to an end. Jofra Archer back into the attack.
Chris Gayle completes his fifty on 33 balls. The Universe Boss smashed 3 boundaries in a row, picked up the gaps and succeeds in building pressure on Unadkat. 19 runs from that over. KXIP 94/2 over 12.
Sarfaraz Khan has a chance to display his talent. He has earlier played for RCB. Dhawal Kulkarni manages to bowl another good over. At 6.8 rpo and after 10 overs, KXIP are 68/2 with Chris Gayle gathering the momentum. 7 runs off the over including a boundary from Khan.
Mayank Agarwal departs for 22 (24) c Dhawal Kulkarni b Krishnappa Gowtham, KXIP 60/2 after 8.5 overs. Agarwal holds out at long off where Kulkarni takes an amazing catch. Its time for the strategic timeout. The Rajasthan Royals have been more than satisfied with their show. As a bowling side, they have restricted KXIP and have sent two dangerous batsmen to the pavilion.
A fortunate Chris Gayle survived after he top-edged the ball for 2 runs over the wicket-keeper. Mayank Agarwal sends the 4th ball of the over for a SIX! KXIP 50/1 after 7 overs.
Another fine over by Gowtham. RR bowling attack is not letting the KXIP players hit big shots. KXIP 37/1 in 6 overs
Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane used the bowlers well in the Power Play. Just 1 run came from this over. After 5 overs, KXIP 32/1.
West Indies sensation Chris Gayle is playing some extraordinary cricket. KXIP 31/1 in 4 overs
Chris Gayle completes 4000 IPL runs and becomes the 2nd overseas player to achieve this milestone. What a moment for an IPL legend!