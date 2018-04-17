RR vs KKR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE on TV

RR vs KKR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 15th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

RR vs KKR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 15th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday evening. On Sunday Rajasthan Royals, riding on the Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 92 runs posted the highest score of this year’s IPL – 217-4. Ben Stokes also found some form which will boost the confidence of RR management. In the bowling department, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal gave only 22 runs from 4 overs and picked up 2 wickets helping his team to win its second match of the season. Meanwhile, for KKR, Nitish Rana (59), Andre Russell (41) and Robin Uthappa (35) destroyed the DD bowling attack on Monday, taking the team’s score to 200 runs which proved unconquerable for the opposition. KKR bowlers responded well and restricted DD to mere 129 runs. Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, picking up 3 wickets each. The conditions in Jaipur were excellent in the last match and fans could expect another thrilling encounter.

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will be played on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Where will Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be played?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 start?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 squads?

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.