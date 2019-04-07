RR vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane’s side hopes to bring down Andre Russell

Ajinkya Rahane and his team will be looking to bat second if they win the toss as KKR are yet to lose a game while chasing.

RR vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Andre Russell has been in prime form for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The KKR team will bank on him once again as he has the ability to chase down any total. At the IPL 2019, KKR have been excellent while batting second and it will be important for Rajasthan Royals to have a solid plan for every KKR batsman. Jos Buttler has been in good form for the Rajasthan Royals and the team will hope that he can get them off to a flying start.

Sanju Samson’s availability will also be a key factor for Rajasthan Royals. Samson was the first batsman to score a century this season. Ajinkya Rahane and his team will be looking to bat second if they win the toss as KKR are yet to lose a game while chasing. Rajasthan Royals looks like a well-balanced side and will be aiming to win their second game of the season at their home ground.

Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni and Sudhesan Midhun.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney and Prasidh Krishna.