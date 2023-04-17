scorecardresearch
IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK Live Score: It’s ‘Mirat’ reunion for fans as Chinnaswamy waits for southern derby

IPL 2023 Live Score, RCB vs CSK Match Scorecard: Both teams have faced each other nine times in Bengaluru

Written by Surabhi Pandey
Updated:
IPL Live | IPL 2023 Live | RCB vs CSK | Virat Kohli | MS Dhoni
IPL 2023 Live, RCB vs CSK Match Today:
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL 2023: IPL week begins with biggest clash of two southern franchises – Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore – at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka’s capital city tonight. Dubbed as ‘southern derby’, this is the ultimate showdown that will see the Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni faceoff.

Indian Premier League, 2023M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru   17 April 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore 

vs

Chennai Super Kings  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 24 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Records show that CSK have won more matches than RCB in previous encounters. While CSK have won 19 matches, RCB have posted victories in 10 games. Both teams have four points each in the IPL points table. While CSK is on number 6, RCB is on number 7 in terms f rankings. The difference in their rankings is due to the net run rate despite having same points.

Will Faf du Plessis use the home advantage to his favour or will Dhoni magic rule? Find out all this and more in our live blog on CSK vs RCB match:

Live Updates
First published on: 17-04-2023 at 17:31 IST

