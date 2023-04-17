IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK Live Score: It’s ‘Mirat’ reunion for fans as Chinnaswamy waits for southern derby

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL 2023: IPL week begins with biggest clash of two southern franchises – Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore – at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka’s capital city tonight. Dubbed as ‘southern derby’, this is the ultimate showdown that will see the Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni faceoff.

Indian Premier League, 2023 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 17 April 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 24 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

Records show that CSK have won more matches than RCB in previous encounters. While CSK have won 19 matches, RCB have posted victories in 10 games. Both teams have four points each in the IPL points table. While CSK is on number 6, RCB is on number 7 in terms f rankings. The difference in their rankings is due to the net run rate despite having same points.

Will Faf du Plessis use the home advantage to his favour or will Dhoni magic rule? Find out all this and more in our live blog on CSK vs RCB match:

