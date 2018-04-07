Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh trolled by MS Dhoni fans for calling MI skipper ‘captain cool’

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh trolled by MS Dhoni fans (Source: Rohit Sharma Facebook Page)

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns in the opening match of the eleventh IPL season at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After winning the toss CSK skipper MS Dhoni opted to field first, putting Rohit Sharma’s team to bat. MI who were stunned by Deepak Chahar and Shane Watson in the early overs by sending the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis back to the pavillion cheaply bounced back strongly. Riding on shoulders of two uncapped batsmen, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kisan who were the top scorers, MI were managed to score a defending total. After the first innings, Mumbai Indians had managed to score 165 runs with losing four wickets.

Interestingly, even before the season was kicked off, IPL had made headlines- thanks to MI captain Rohit Sharma’s wife. Ritika Sajdeh in an Instagram post had called her husband as ‘Captain Cool’ which is the tag given to Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for his cool temperament on and off the field. Rohit’s wife was trolled for her comment on social media by Mahi’s fans.

One user wrote: “As a Rohit Sharma fan we call him as hitman Rohit not captain cool and please don’t associate captain cool with Rohit Sharma as the term is only fit with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.”

Another user commented: “Mahi is captain cool…Don’t cheat and copy his name…Rohit is absolutely magnificent but the captain cool can only be mahi.”

Another user patronustae wrote “Captain Cool and him? Thanks for cracking such a good joke.” One user also said: “Mahi is captain cool… Don’t cheat and copy his name… Rohit is absolutely magnificent but the captain cool can only be mahi.”

Dhoni after winning the toss had said: “Mumbai wicket doesn’t change a lot. Dew and no real reason as to why we should bat first. It feels good to be back in yellow. Emotions are under control, and I think we’ve prepared well. Mark Wood, Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson are our foreign players.” While Rohit Sharma said: “Happy to bat first. We have prepared on pitches like this before the tournament. Playing against CSK is always a challenge. We have to adapt to the conditions as quicky as possible.”