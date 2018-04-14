RCB vs RR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: On which channel to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE on TV

RCB vs RR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: The 11th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday.

RCB vs RR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won his second successive toss in the twelfth match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and chose to bowl. Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane who was put to bat posted a target of 218- courtesy to Sanju Samson’s impressive 92-runs knock. He has the IPL record for most runs without hitting a single four! Beating Nitish Rana’s record of 62 from last year. RCB included a third spinner Pawan Negi in place of batsman Sarfraz Khan, who had managed only six runs in two matches. Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar were the other spin options for RCB.

Royals, on the other hand, retained the team that beat Delhi Daredevils in a rain-hit game on Wednesday. This meant that Sussex quick Jorfra Archer, who had been sidelined from much of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the start of the IPL because of a side strain, missed out again.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have each played two games, and have lost one and won the other. However, neither of the two have clicked the top gear so far. RCB’s middle order and sixth bowling option remain worries, despite their having assembled a squad which on paper contains the solution to both the issues.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

WATCH| IPL 2018 LIVE Score RCB vs RR LIVE Cricket Score

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 squads?

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi..

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.