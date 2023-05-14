RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB win toss, opt to bat first

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL match 61 at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium today. As the playoff race intensifies, Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson will look to snap those two crucial points.

RCB is heading into the game after facing defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are upbeat after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

It’s a must-win situation for RCB as a loss would mean elimination from tabletop league. Just like Kotla, Sawai Mansingh Stadium may turn on a slower side. This means that spinners will have an advantage in Jaipur.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 14 May 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 60 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bat

A score in the range of 160-180 can be termed as pretty challenging. Hence, the captain who wins the toss may decide to bowl first.

Probable Playing XI

RR

Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson (skipper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Dhruv Jurel, KM Asif, Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root.

RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Kedar Jadhav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Josh Hazlewood, Virat Kohli.

