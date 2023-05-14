RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB win toss, opt to bat first

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL match 61 at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium today. As the playoff race intensifies, Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson will look to snap those two crucial points.
RCB is heading into the game after facing defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are upbeat after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
It’s a must-win situation for RCB as a loss would mean elimination from tabletop league. Just like Kotla, Sawai Mansingh Stadium may turn on a slower side. This means that spinners will have an advantage in Jaipur.
Indian Premier League, 2023Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 14 May 2023
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 60 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bat
A score in the range of 160-180 can be termed as pretty challenging. Hence, the captain who wins the toss may decide to bowl first.
Probable Playing XI
RR
Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson (skipper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Dhruv Jurel, KM Asif, Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root.
RCB
Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Kedar Jadhav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Josh Hazlewood, Virat Kohli.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis wins toss and elect to bat first.
The last time these two teams faced each other, it was match 32 of IPL 2023. In that match, RCB defeated RR by 7 runs. RR failed to chase down the target of 190 despite gusty knock by Devdutt Paddikal.
Despite some super cool performances, RR have suffered loss in three of their last five league games. Hence, it would be very necessary for Samson & co to win both games in order to qualify for playoffs.
RR is better placed in the IPL points table. Sanju Samson-led team is currently on number 5 with 12 points. RCB on the other hand is on number 7 with 10 points.
At Jaipur Stadium, while pacers have taken 17 wickets, spinners have slight edge with 20 wickets.
If we look at the iPL history of these two team, they have faced each other for 26 games so far. Rajasthan Royals have a definite lead of RCB. So far, RR have won 14 games whereas RCB have posted victory in 10 matches. Two IPL games ended as tie.
Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Siddarth Kaul, Dinesh Karthik(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sonu Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Josh Hazlewood, Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donavon Ferreira, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Sanju Samson(w/c), Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder, Kuldip Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Vasisht
Hi everyone! A very warm (rather cool) welcome to all of you to our live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Ryal Challengers Bangalore match. This is match 60 of the IPL.