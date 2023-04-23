IPL 2023, RCB vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals win toss, chose to bowl first!

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Staidum in Bangalore today, i.e., April 23, SUnday. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST and the match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Rajasthan Royals currently hold a stronger position in the IPL 2023 as they have till now won four games out of the six they have played. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have won three out of six matches, placing them one win behind the Rajasthan Royals. RCB has been quite inconsistent throughout the IPL but you never know when and how they bounce back, which makes them a dangerous team for the other side!

Rajasthan Royals lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants, so they will be looking to return to their winning ways. They are currently placed on top of the points table while RCB is placed at the fifth place. This is going to be an intense match to watch out and we at financialexpress.com are going to keep you posted with all the live updates.

RCB vs RR: Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Glenn Maxwell, W Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mahipal Lomror, Md Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Ashwin, J Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Y Chahal, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Donavon Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore.

To catch the live-streaming of RCB vs RR game, you can log on to JioCinema app and website. To watch the broadcast, you can watch the Star Sports Network. You can also keep watching this corner for the live coverage of the game.

Live Updates

14:58 (IST) 23 Apr 2023 RCB vs RR Live Score: Toss Soon! The toss is about to take place at 3:00 pm. The pitch at Chinnaswamy stadium is a batter-freindly one. However, weather is expected to play spoilsport for today's game. 14:49 (IST) 23 Apr 2023 RCB vs RR Live Score: Where is the match being played? Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Staidum in Bangalore. The toss will take place at 3:00 pm. 14:41 (IST) 23 Apr 2023 RCB vs RR Live Score: Who could be the playing XI for Royal Challengers? RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj 14:29 (IST) 23 Apr 2023 RCB vs RR Live Score: Who could be the playing XI for Rajasthan Royals? RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder/Adam Zampa 14:17 (IST) 23 Apr 2023 RCB vs RR Live Score: Full Squad of Rajasthan Royals RR Full Squad: Sanju Samson, Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa. 14:11 (IST) 23 Apr 2023 RCB vs RR Live Score: Full Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Full Squad: Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey. 14:00 (IST) 23 Apr 2023 RCB vs RR Live Score: When is the toss? The toss will take place at 3:00 pm IST and the RCB vs RR game will begin at 3:30 pm IST. Stay tuned with financialexpress.com to get live updates on score, playing XI and more! 13:50 (IST) 23 Apr 2023 RCB vs RR Live Score: When and where to watch the game? You can catch the broadcast of RCB vs RR game on Star Sports Network and live-streaming on JioCinema app and website. You can also keep watching this corner for the entire live coverage of the match. 13:42 (IST) 23 Apr 2023 RCB vs RR Live Score: Welcome to our live blog! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the intense battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Stay with us for further updates.

