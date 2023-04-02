RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, elect to field

RCB Vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2023: In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST. The quest of Royal Challengers Bangalore for their maiden IPL title is still on. However, they have been pretty consistent of late. They have made it to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons of the tournament.

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD). Also, it will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Royal Challengers Bangalore team:

Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis (capt), Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians team:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff and Jofra Archer.

Pitch condition

For the past few years, M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been an agony for bowlers. Do not hope for anything different this time either.

Indian Premier League, 2023 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 02 April 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 5 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to field

Live Updates