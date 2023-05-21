RCB vs GT Live Score: It’s the final countdown! Bangalore’s Royal Challenge to the Titans of IPL 2023, ready for the BANGER?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates: Yes, ladies and gentlemen, the final league game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans is set to take place tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. RCB will return to their home ground and are thus, expected to secure their place in the IPL playoffs.

Currently, RCB is at the fourth position on the points table and they will be tackling the one and only Gujarat Titans, who hold the top position on the points table! Both the teams have played thirteen matches during this season , out of which RCB has won seven and GTs have won nine.

Bangalore had defeated Sunrisers Hyderbad in their previous game by 8 wickets and Gujarat too had defeated Hyderabad in the their last game by 34 runs. If we look at the IPL history, both teams have faced each other a total of two times, and they each have defeated the other one time.

Indian Premier League, 2023 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 21 May 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 70 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

Considering Gujarat’s position, IPL fans are expecting them to outshine Bangalore tonight. GT‘s bowlers Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan have proved their mettle and are the leading wicket-takers, with 23 wickets each. However, Bangalore is expected to give their all and make it a tough battle as they really need to secure their place in the playoffs.

RCB vs GT Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel

Live Updates

RCB vs GT Live Score: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioCinema app and website. You can also keep watching this corner for full live coverage of the final league game:

17:24 (IST) 21 May 2023 RCB vs GT Live Score: Welcome to our live blog! Hola people and welcome to our live blog! Here we bring to you the full live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans. Stay with us and keep watching this corner!

