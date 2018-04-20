RCB vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE on TV

RCB vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 19th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 19th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday evening. RCB, chasing a mammoth target of 213 runs surrendered against Mumbai Indians as it managed to put up just 167 runs on board. Kohli who waged a lone battle against MI, saw his team shattering after South African batsman Quinton de Kock lost his wicket at 40-0. RCB suffered a batting collapse after that was reduced to 86-5 before slipping to 137-8. On the other hand, Chasing a target of 200 runs, Delhi Daredevils bowed down to the bowling attack of KKR and was bundled out for just 129 runs. Glenn Maxwell (47) and Rishabh Pant (43) were the only batsmen who waged a battle against KKR. Captain Gautam Gambhir has remained positive about his chances and would be hoping for a revival in fortunes.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 squads?

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.

Delhi Daredevils squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.