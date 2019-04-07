RCB vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first

IPL 2019, RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost their first 5 games which makes it very difficult for the men in red to make it to the playoffs. Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers were at their best in the last game but their efforts were not enough as Andre Russell played a brilliant knock to help KKR register their third win of the season. The RCB captain will be hoping that his bowlers step up in today’s game and ensure that they remain alive in the competition.
Delhi Capitals too have played 5 games and managed to win just two. They have not been able to convert the home advantage at the Feroze Shah Kotla, which has added to their woes. The team will be hoping to change their fortunes in RCB’s den today as the pitch in Bangalore is a very good batting track. The Delhi team has some very good batsmen in their line up who will be raring to go.
RCB vs DC Playing XI:
Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Playing XI: Parthiv Patel (W), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.
RCB openers Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli on the crease. After 3 dot balls, Parthiv Patels sends it to the boundary for FOUR and brings up the first boundary of RCB innings. 6 runs off the over. Over, RCB 6/0.
Captains Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli signed the green jersey a part of RCB's 'GoGreen' initiative to raise awareness on recycling. The RCB team wears green jerseys made of recycled plastic.
After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer says, 'It's good to win the toss and we will see how the wicket plays!'
The Virat Kohli-led RCB has made no change in their Playing Xi from the previous match.
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.