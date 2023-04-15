IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Scorecard: Luck finally shines for DC! Warner wins toss, choses to bowl first

IPL 2023 Live, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Score Updates: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and chosen to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. DC vs RCB is the 20th match of IPL 2023 season. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to battle each other on the stadium grounds at 3:30 pm IST.

Both RCB and DC are placed in the bottom half of the points table but the situation is really challenging for DC as they are yet to win their first match of the ongoing IPL season. Things aren’t really good for RCB either as they lost two back-to-back games against Kolkata and Lucknow. So it is evident that it is crucial for both teams to win this match if they want to survive in the IPL 2023.

The game is going to be nerve wracking as both the teams are in a do or die situation, especially the DC. Fifth loss against RCB, will make it very difficult for DC to make a comeback, and a loss for RCB would make the team a three-time loser in five games. You can catch the live-stream of the match on the JioCinema app and website. It will also be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Indian Premier League, 2023 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 15 April 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0/0 (0.0) vs Delhi Capitals Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 20 ) Delhi Capitals elected to field

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC: Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

15:11 (IST) 15 Apr 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals Playing XI Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman 15:09 (IST) 15 Apr 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: RCB Playing XI Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak 15:04 (IST) 15 Apr 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals win toss! Delhi Capitals won the toss and their captain David Warner chose to bowl first. This is a positive beginning for DC team as they need all the luck on their side for today's crucial match. 14:55 (IST) 15 Apr 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Toss Soon! Get ready! Both RCB and DC team captains will soon assemble at the stadium grounds where the toss will take place. Keep in mind that Royal Challenger Banglore has the upper hand over Delhi Capitals as they have won 17 games as compared to DC's 10. 14:48 (IST) 15 Apr 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Where to catch the live-stream? You can live stream the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on the JioCinema app and website. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network as well. You can also stay connected with financialexpress.com for further updates! 14:37 (IST) 15 Apr 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: When is the toss? The toss between RCB and DC will take place at 3:00 pm. The match will begin at 3:30 pm. Stay tuned with us for full live coverage of RCB vs DC match today at Chinnaswamy Stadium. 14:28 (IST) 15 Apr 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: A crucial match for both teams! RCB has lost two matches back-to-back, so naturally they will be looking to make a comeback in this match. Delhi Capitals is in a worse position as they are yet to win their first match in this IPL season, and if they lose this one, well, it's only downhill for them from then. 14:25 (IST) 15 Apr 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Full Squad List Here! Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal 14:14 (IST) 15 Apr 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Welcome to our live blog! Hello and welcome to our blog where we will bring to you all live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between RCB and DC in Bangalore's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Keep watching this corner and stay tuned with us!

