RCB vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live telecast on TV

RCB vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: It is Dhoni against Kohli.

RCB vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 Live Score: Flying high and brimming with confidence, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing to keep their winning momentum flowing when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side, who staged a comeback in the cash-rich league after two years, have yet again shown why they are considered the IPL’s most successful team.

The yellow brigade have won four of their five games and most of their batsmen have fired on more than one occasion, guiding CSK home. With the likes of in-form Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and the skipper himself, CSK has the ability to put a massive total on board or chase any challenging target. In the bowling department, young Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been impressive with each bagging six wickets from five and four games respectively.

On the other hand, RCB, led by Virat Kohli are placed six in the points-table with just a couple of wins from five games. Despite having stars like AB De Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum, Bangalore’s batting has been inconsistent, except for Kohli.

Overall, an exciting contest will be on cards when the two sides resume their intense rivalry after two years at the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy wicket.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 will be played on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

What time will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 squads?

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock(WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain/WK), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K.M. Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.