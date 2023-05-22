RCB knocked out of IPL 2023 as GT win at Chinnaswamy; Mumbai Indians get last playoff spot

Another year, another soul-crushing end of IPL campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The last match of the league stage was played at their home ground at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The high-stake match was the ticket for Faf du Plessis-led side to the IPL playoffs.

But Shubhman Gill’s stunning victory shot ended that dream of the home team as visitors Gujarat Titans won the match by 6 wickets. RCB’s defeat translates in automatic entry of Mumbai Indians into the playoffs. The match that went down the wire saw Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill scoring a brilliant century for their respective sides.

Winning the toss in the rain-hit match, GT skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl against the home team. Kohli opened for RCB alsong with his captain du Plessis. RCB had a solid start and at the end of power play, the home side looked set for a big score.

But spin attack by Afghan duo Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed put RCB on backfoot. Md Shami and Yash Dayal also took one wicket each. Kohli overcame RCB’s batting collapse and went on to score a century. This was his seventh IPL 2023 centrury. Thanks to King Kohli, RCB was able to put a solid total fo 197 on the board.

Also Read Indian Premier League 2023: Insights for mobile marketers

For GT, there was nothing to lose tonight. They came with an easy mind and it showed in the batting style of both Saha and Gill. Md Siraj took the breakthrough wicket of Saha. But after that, Gill hammered RCB bowlers. Though RCB took quick wickets in the death overs but that was not enough to deter Gill. He went on to hit that winning six. He remained not out at 104. Gill had a staggering strike rate of 200 today.