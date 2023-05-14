RCB bowlers rip through RR batting to post thumping win, du Plessis & co remain in playoff hunt

There was a joke among IPL fans that Royal Challengers Bangalore plays and wins matches only because it has brilliant trio of batting – Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Nobody took them as bowling side. But on Sunday, they turned that joke on its head as RCB bowlers demolished the ace batting lineup of Rajasthan Royals for just 59 runs. RCB defeated RR by massive 112 runs thereby improving their NRR and increasing their chances of playoff berth. Billed as virtual quarter-final, IPL match 60 saw RR crumbling to superb bowling attack by RCB. The home team was five down inside the powerplay. After that, they never recovered.