IPL 2019 live updates: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad eye first win

IPL 2019, SRH vs RR Match 8 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday. Royals would look to resurrect their IPL season after they went down to Kings XI Punjab in their first match, the game which would be remembered for the controversial ‘Mankading’.
Sunrisers did not have the best start to IPL 2019 either, as Andre Russell took their bowlers to the cleaners in the last 3 overs, when it looked like SRH had the match in their kitty. Kane Williamson is expected to take the field today, and SRH’s chances would be boosted by the inclusion.
In their first game, RR were chasing 185 with Jos Buttler (69) going strong, when Kings XI skipper R Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ him, a dismissal where the non-striker is run-out by the bowler in their delivery stride. The incident created a furore but Rahane will now have to ensure that they put the episode behind and focus on the game at hand.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, would want David Warner continue from where he left in the first game. Warner marked his return to competitive cricket after serving a ban in the ball-tampering saga with swashbuckling fifty. Warner’s 38-ball 65 had helped Sunrisers post a formidable 212 in the game against Punjab.
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Willilamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Sreevats Gowsami, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat said that the team has moved on from the Jos Buttler 'Mankading; incident and are focusing on how they can win the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, Rajasthan Royals will be looking to get their points tally going. The team's official twitter handle put out a video of the training session on Friday.
Before the match, SRH coach Tom Moody said that he believes that it is going to be a good batting surface. The temperature is going to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and dew may not make an appearance today.
Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan is the no. 1 spinner in limited overs cricket. Rashid will look to make the most of the home conditions at Hyderabad on Friday. In the first match against KKR, he had figures of 1 for 26 in his quota of 4 overs.
After serving a 1-year ban for being involved in a ball-tampering incident, both David Warner and Steve Smith are looking to cement their place in Australia's World Cup squad. And a solid performance at the IPL would be just the way to go.
Rajasthan Royals had a controversial start to their campaign when theier batsman Jos Buttler became the first cricketer to be 'Mankaded'. Buttler looked in great touch, but none of the other batsmen lent him any support in that game.
Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes would be looking to improve their performance in this game.
This is Sunrisers Hyderabad's first home game and the SRH bowlers will look to put on a good show. They have Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan in their ranks.
In SRH's first IPL 2019 game, Andre Russell and Shubhman Gill scored 53 runs off the last 3 overs, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib al Hasan.
David Warner made a thumping return to the IPL with a 38-ball 65 in SRH's first game against Kings XI Punjab. Sunrisers would expect him to get them off to a flying start.
Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted a video of Kane Williamson getting ready to play his first match of the season. If Williamson plays today, Jonny Bairstow could miss out.