IPL 2019 live updates: Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad eye first win

Kane Williamson is expected to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

IPL 2019, SRH vs RR Match 8 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday. Royals would look to resurrect their IPL season after they went down to Kings XI Punjab in their first match, the game which would be remembered for the controversial ‘Mankading’.

Sunrisers did not have the best start to IPL 2019 either, as Andre Russell took their bowlers to the cleaners in the last 3 overs, when it looked like SRH had the match in their kitty. Kane Williamson is expected to take the field today, and SRH’s chances would be boosted by the inclusion.

In their first game, RR were chasing 185 with Jos Buttler (69) going strong, when Kings XI skipper R Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ him, a dismissal where the non-striker is run-out by the bowler in their delivery stride. The incident created a furore but Rahane will now have to ensure that they put the episode behind and focus on the game at hand.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, would want David Warner continue from where he left in the first game. Warner marked his return to competitive cricket after serving a ban in the ball-tampering saga with swashbuckling fifty. Warner’s 38-ball 65 had helped Sunrisers post a formidable 212 in the game against Punjab.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Willilamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Sreevats Gowsami, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.