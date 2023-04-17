Rajasthan Royals post first-ever win over Gujarat Titans in Sunday thriller | Match report

Rajasthan Royals broke the jinx against Gujarat Titans as they defeated the reigning champions by three wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday. West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer did the unthinkable as he turned the game around and finished it off in style at Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL match 23. This was the first time since the last season’s finale that the two teams met each other for the Tata IPL 2023 match. Avenging that defeat, Sanju Samson played a captain’s knock – 60 off 32 deliveries. For Gujarat Titans, the game against KKR must have come to mind as they suffered loss on the home ground again.

If in that match it was Rinku Singh, this match belonged to Samson and Hetmyer. When no batter could stand the swing attack of Md Shami, Samson soldiered on. He provided that much-needed anchor for the Royals. When Hetmyer walked in, RR were already four down. Along with his skipper, Hetmyer kept Royals ticking. However, impact sub Noor Ahmed got Samson packing and ended that fifth wicket partnership. After quick dismissal of Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin, Royals looked in trouble. But Hetmyer miraculously brought Royals back on the winning track. Royals won the match with four balls to spare.

From scoring the lowest powerplay total in this season to defeating the defending champions and maintaining an unassailable lead in the IPL points table, RR showed why it is an all-star side.

For GT, Shubhman Gill and David Miller scored quick knocks to add runs on the scoreboard. Trent Boult returned to the playing XI and scalped a breakthrough wicket in first over itself. Sandeep Sharma’s 2/25 also helped RR to restrict GT.