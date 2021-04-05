  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch IPL 2021 jersey — Watch Video

By: |
April 5, 2021 9:23 PM

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 jersey launch: South African all-rounder and IPL's most expensive auction buy, Chris Morris said, "Unbelievable reveal of the new jersey. From 2015 till now the jersey has changed a lot since the last time I played for Royals, and it is a beautiful jersey."

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 jersey launch:Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2021 jersey (Image Courtesy: Twitter / rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan Royals organised a stadium live show here to launch their jersey for the IPL beginning April 9. The IPL starts in Chennai on Friday.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium was taken over by a 3D projection and light show as Rajasthan Royals players revealed their jersey for the 2021 season.

Related News

An audio-visual show was live broadcast from the stadium to fans around the world and players of the Rajasthan Royals team in their bio-bubble in Mumbai.

“The show was a celebration of everything that the Royals fans hold dear to their heart — the stadium, the city of Jaipur, the Rajasthani culture and landscape — as well as a reflection of how the franchise’s association with Red Bull is helping them move forward at rapid pace, bringing out new ideas and helping the team grow,” RR said in a release.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals full squad announced! Is it Sanju Samson’s season to shine? Check out RR team

RR are the inaugural edition winners.

South African all-rounder and IPL’s most expensive auction buy, Chris Morris said, “Unbelievable reveal of the new jersey. From 2015 till now the jersey has changed a lot since the last time I played for Royals, and it is a beautiful jersey.”

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Schedule: IPL Start Date April 9; Full Fixtures List, Venue, Match Timings Here

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Indian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2021
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch IPL 2021 jersey — Watch Video
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ricky Ponting recalls Prithvi Shaw’s ‘interesting’ training habits: ‘He doesn’t bat in nets when he’s not scoring’
2No Maharashtra lockdown/night curfew impact on IPL! State govt clears the decks for T20 tournament
3IPL 2021 matches allowed in Mumbai stadium, to be played behind closed doors: Maharashtra Minister