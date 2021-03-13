Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: RR first match on April 12 — Check Venue, Schedule, Match Timings

(Image Courtesy: Twitter / Rajasthan Royals)

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Schedule: The road for Rajasthan Royals from being the underdog winners under the talismanic skipper Shane Warne in the inaugural Indian Premier League in 2008, to finishing last in the 2020 edition has been as meandering and bumpy as the sand dunes of the Thar desert in Rajasthan.

In IPL 2021, the ‘Royals’ will be lead by their prodigal son Sanju Samson, who will feel like he has a point or two to prove to his detractors. With the most expensive overseas buy of IPL 2021 auction – South African all-rounder Chris Morris – along with seasoned players like Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, David Miller and Jos Butler in the dug-out, fans will be anxious to see how the ‘Men in Pink’ perform this time around.

BCCI has announced the schedule of IPL 2021 and the Royals will be playing their league games in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Bangalore. The IPL governing body said that the fixtures of the tournament have been mapped to reduce the number of travel for each team during the league stage.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Schedule: IPL Start Date April 9; Full Fixtures List, Venue, Match Timings Here

Check Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Full Schedule Below:

1. 12-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings.

2. 15-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals.

3. 19-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Mumbai – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.

4. 22-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Mumbai – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals.

5. 24-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

6. 29-APRIL-21, 03:30 PM, Delhi – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals.

7. 02-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

8. 05-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.

9. 08-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

10. 11-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals.

11. 13-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Kolkata – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals.

12. 16-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, Kolkata – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

13. 18-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Bangalore – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

14. 22-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Bangalore – Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: CSK first match on April 10; Schedule, Match Timings here