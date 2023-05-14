Punjab keep playoff hope alive after Kotla win, Delhi knocked out

Delhi Capitals are now officially out of the playoff race after suffering a humiliating 31-run loss at the hands of Punjab Kings in Delhi on Saturday. With this win, Punjab Kings are now at number 6 in the IPL points table and keep their slim chances of playoff spot alive. Brilliant performances by Prabhsimran Singh with the bat and Harpreeet Brar with the ball helped Punjab Kings to win IPL match 59 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Singh’s maiden IPL century (103 off 65 deliveries) single-handedly propelled PBKS to a respectable score. Singh’s innings is especially magnificent as it was sheer courage under fire. He kept batting even as he saw Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma going in quick succession. A critical cameo by Sam Curran helped Punjab Kings to make a recovery in the game.

Later in the evening, chasing a total of 167, Delhi Capitals started off on a blazing note. They aced powerplay thanks to superb batting by Phil Salt and skipper David Warner. At one point, it looked ridiculously easy for Delhi Capitals. But then Shikhar Dhawan got spinners into action. Overcoming his performance in powerplay when no PBKS bowler was effective, Harpreet Brar got Salt. Warner kept DC ticking but in the space of just eight deliveries, Punjab Kings made a turnaround and DC never recovered from that. Brar ended the match with super 4-30 figures. Rahul Chahar also took two scalps to destroy DC’s batting. After that, it was more of a formality as we saw smiling faces in Punjab camp.

With 66 needed off 36 balls, Aman Khan (16) and Praveen Dubey (16) tried their hands before becoming the victims of Nathan Ellis (2/21) as DC slumped to their eighth loss in 12 games to stay at the bottom with eight points.

The victory at Kotla takes Punjab Kings to 12 points from 12 games in the IPL points table. They are right outside the top four. To keep their playoff chances alive, PBKS will have to win their next two matches and that too with good margin. But it’s the end of the road for Warner & co.

(With inputs from PTI)