IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI LIVE: Will Mumbai prove its mettle against Punjab tonight?

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Live Score: Punjab Kings are ready to take on Mumbai Indians today at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST and the game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Punjab Kings have played nine games in this season of IPL, out of which, they have managed to win five. Mumbai Indians on the other hand have played a total of eight matches where they have managed to win four. Punjab miraculously won their previous game against Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets.

If we have a look at the points table, Punjab Kings are currently placed on the sixth position on the points table and Mumbai Indians are placed at the seventh spot. Punjab and Mumbai have played a total of 30 matches against each other in the history of IPL where both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians won 15 matches each.

So hold on folks and gear up for tonight’s blockbuster game as Mumbai readies to take on Punjab on their home grounds.

PBKS vs MI Full Squad:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Indian Premier League, 2023 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 03 May 2023 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 46 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

You can catch the broadcast of the game on Star Sports Network and live stream via JioCinema app and website.

Live Updates

IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKs is facing Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Mohali, Punjab tonight. Keep watching this corner for live coverage of the game:

18:00 (IST) 3 May 2023 PBKS vs MI Live Score: When is the toss? The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Punjab Kings will be facing Mumbai Indians tonight in Mohali, Punjab. 17:48 (IST) 3 May 2023 PBKS vs MI Live Score: Hello and Welcome! Hola! Welcome to our live blog. Here we will bring to you full live coverage of the PBKS vs MI game. Stay tuned with us and keep watching this corner for further updates.

IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKs is facing Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Mohali, Punjab tonight. Keep watching this corner for live coverage of the game: