No-ball call stuns Rajasthan Royals as Sunrisers Hyderabad snatch win in Sunday thriller

If anyone had said that Sunrisers Hyderabad would emerge as the winner of match 52 of the IPL tournament on Sunday, she/he would been called crazy! After all, the visitors were chasing a massive target of 215 and the asking rate was well above 16 at one point of time. But this is IPL and unthinkable is exactly the keyword in this tournament. By the end of evening, Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team at the bottom of the IPL points table at the start of the match, snatched unbelievable victory from Rajasthan Royals to keep their IPL 2023 hopes alive. Now, they are at number 9 in the points table with RR still stuck at number 4.

It was the dramatic no-ball call by the umpire that changed the game’s fate. There was already pink wave at Jaipur Stadium with skipper Sanju Samson celebrating with his teammates till the umpire said that the last ball bowled by Sandeep Sharma was a no-ball. Everyone was asked to comeback to their positions. Abdul Samad smashed a maximum to score a miraculous win against RR on their home turf. Disbelief, utter shock was written all over. Before this, Glen Philips’ 25 off 7 brought back SRH back in hunt and the last over drama saw RR bowler Sandeep Sharma failing in defending the score of 17 runs.

SRH‘s chase was anchored by Abhishek Sharam and Klassen. The brilliant knocks by Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson went in vain.

Earlier, the Royals piled up 214 for 2, thanks a crafty 95 from English opener Jos Buttler and an unbeaten 66 from captain Samson. After a 54-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), Buttler (95 off 59 balls) stitched another 138 runs with Samson (66 not out) in 13.3 overs to steer the Royals to a big total after opting to bat.

(With inputs from PTI)