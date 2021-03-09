Myntra to be CSK’s official fashion partner for upcoming IPL

As part of the collaboration at least three-star players will be involved in various promotional activities that are aimed at engaging with a collective audience.

Myntra, the fashion and lifestyle brand from the stable of Flipkart, on Monday announced its partnership with IPL franchise team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as its official fashion partner. As part of this association, Myntra’s logo will feature on the front of the CSK team jersey during the 14th edition of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

As part of the collaboration at least three-star players will be involved in various promotional activities that are aimed at engaging with a collective audience.

Myntra and CSK will also work together to create unique and appealing digital content across social media. As part of this partnership, Myntra will enjoy a significant share of voice with multiple on-ground visibility features such as perimeter boards, LED walls and toss mats during all CSK home games.

Myntra was also associated with CSK during the previous edition of the tournament, with significant visibility. Following the success of that partnership, both in terms of engagement on and off-platform, Myntra is looking at leaving an even stronger and lasting impact on the fans of the game and CSK at large, by presenting itself at the centre of the team’s jersey.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said: “We are thrilled to become the official fashion partner of Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming T20 season. By placing our brand right at the heart of one of the most celebrated teams in the league, Myntra is set to entice the die-hard fans of the game and team CSK in particular.”

CSK is one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, having qualified for the playoffs in 10 of their 11 seasons, reaching the final eight times and lifting the trophy thrice.

Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said: “Fashion, lifestyle and sport are indelibly linked. I am glad Myntra has decided to scale up their partnership from last season and CSK is delighted to have the opportunity to access Myntra’s multi-million users in the country. As pioneers in India’s e-commerce play, Myntra makes for a perfect partner for CSK, a franchise whose history is about consistently achieving excellence. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association.”

Myntra has made significant efforts to democratise fashion, cutting across the various regions of India, including audiences from CSK’s home state, Tamil Nadu. During the recent festive season, the company launched a range of ethnic wear brands such as Pothys, Nalli’s, Chennai Silks and Ramraj Cotton among others.

The steps taken by the company to meet the cultural and fashion needs of the natives of the region have helped in building strong brand salience and strengthening customer relationships. The CSK partnership will further push Myntra’s efforts as the leading fashion and lifestyle destination of India, according to a statement by the company.