MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Crucial showdown as Mumbai look to overpower Hyderabad in must-win encounter

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match Today: Mumbai’s batting lineup has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, with Suryakumar Yadav delivering exceptional performances.

Written by Surabhi Pandey
Updated:
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score:
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Mumbai Indians players pose for a photograph during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: A high-stakes battle awaits as Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians lock horns with Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The five-time champions find themselves in a must-win situation against the struggling SRH, with hopes pinned on the Gujarat Titans defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai’s batting lineup has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, with Suryakumar Yadav delivering exceptional performances. However, their skipper has struggled to find his rhythm this season.

On the other side, the Men in Orange aim to salvage their campaign with a victory and disrupt Mumbai’s party. Despite lackluster batting displays, except for the formidable Heinrich Klaasen, who has showcased exceptional form with a century, skipper Aiden Markram has endured a challenging season.

Catch all the latest updates of the match LIVE here

Indian Premier League, 2023Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai   21 May 2023

Mumbai Indians 

vs

Sunrisers Hyderabad  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 69 ) Match begins at 3:30 pm

14:38 (IST) 21 May 2023
MI vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad

Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, T. Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram (c), Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar

14:35 (IST) 21 May 2023
MI vs SRH Live: Mumbai Indians full squad

Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Raghav Goyal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Nehal Wadhera, Rohit Sharma (c), Arshad Khan, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Duan Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla

14:32 (IST) 21 May 2023
MI vs SRH Live: Welcome to Sunday thriller!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of MI vs SRH match today. This is the second last match of the league phase of IPL 2023.

First published on: 21-05-2023 at 14:28 IST

Stock Market