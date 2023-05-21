MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Crucial showdown as Mumbai look to overpower Hyderabad in must-win encounter

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: A high-stakes battle awaits as Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians lock horns with Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The five-time champions find themselves in a must-win situation against the struggling SRH, with hopes pinned on the Gujarat Titans defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai’s batting lineup has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, with Suryakumar Yadav delivering exceptional performances. However, their skipper has struggled to find his rhythm this season.

On the other side, the Men in Orange aim to salvage their campaign with a victory and disrupt Mumbai’s party. Despite lackluster batting displays, except for the formidable Heinrich Klaasen, who has showcased exceptional form with a century, skipper Aiden Markram has endured a challenging season.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 21 May 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

