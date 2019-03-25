Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs

Vivo IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blazing half-century powered Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2019 opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Winning the toss, Mumbai Indians decided to bowl first.
Sent to bat, Delhi Capitals were helped by Colin Ingram’s 47 (37) and Shikhar Dhawan’s 43 runs knock, before Pant smashed the Mumbai bowlers for seven sixes and as many fours to power them to 213 for six. Chasing the towering total, MI were restricted at 176 in 19.2 overs as an injured Jasprit Bumrah failed to turn up with the bat. Veteran Yuvraj Singh top-scored for the hosts with 53 off 35 balls.
After Mitchell's dismissal, Mumbai Indians decided against sending last wicket Jasprit Bumrah to bat. Mumbai Indians 176 in 19.2 overs.
Kagiso Rabada removes the dangerous man Yuvraj Singh in his 3rd over. Tewatia makes no mistake at deep mid wicket and Yuvraj is out for 53 (35).
Mumbai Indians middle order finds strength in Yuvraj Singh, who is playing a thoughtful inning. Yuvraj 52*(33)
Mumbai Indians require 55 runs off 18 balls to win the match. MI get 9 runs in 17th over. Will Yuvraj lead the side to victory?
Delhi Capitals bowlers continue their good show. Ben Cutting is caught-behind the wicket. But Mumbai Indians decides to go for a review to challenge umpire's decision. Umpire's original decision gets verified and Cutting departs.
Yuvraj closes the over in style with another six. MI get 16 runs off the over. MI 150/6 after 16 overs
Mumbai Indians batting has been struggling to keep the scorecard moving and chase down a towering total of 213. The required run rate has breached 16.00 mark.
Just when it seems like Delhi Capitals bowlers are losing control over the batsmen, Trent Boult strikes and brings Krunal Pandya's fighting to an end. Pandya 32 off 15 balls. Mumbai Indians need 80 runs to win the match. Ben Cutting is the new man in.
Krunal Pandya hits the first ball of Ishant Sharma's over for a SIX! Sharma made a good comeback and got a couple of dot balls too. But Krunal sends the last ball of the over past the boundary for a four. A good over for Mumbai Indians and they managed to get 15 runs off the over. MI 122/5 after 14 overs
Mumbai Indians have crossed the 100 run-mark. After 12 overs, MI at 101/5.
Delhi Capitals are exactly at the position where they would have wanted to be. After removing Pollard, DC bowlers get another wicket. Hardik Pandya goes while Mumbai Indians' inning continues to go out of the way. Hardik Pandya c and b Axar 0(2); Mumbai Indians 101/5 in 12.6 overs
Keemo Paul provides the much-needed breakthrough to his team in the 10th over. Kieron Pollard departs after mistiming the ball and Tewatia takes a simple catch. Pollard 21(12) Mumbai Indians 95/4 in 12 overs
Mumbai Indians fetched 20 runs off left-arm spinner Axar Patel's over. Mumbai Indians 89/3 after 10 overs
Mumbai Indians batting order is struggling to keep the scoreboard moving. In Keemo Paul's 1st over, he gave 8 runs. Yuvraj Singh managed to send the ball past the boundary, and it was the only boundary MI got in 9th over of the match. Mumbai Indians 69/3 in 9 overs
Delhi Daredevils have a good bowling attack which will help them in this tournament.
Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard will have to stitch a partnership here and make sure they also keep the run rate in check.
Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed for 2
Yuvraj Singh will have to play a valuable knock today if Mumbai Indians wants to chase this total down
Rohit Sharma will be disappointed with his shot selection.
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have added 6 runs in the second over of the Mumbai Indians innings.
Mumbai Indians opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock start the chase of towering 214 runs total. The duo get 5 runs off the first over of Trent Boult.
Pant is striking the ball brilliantly, This is sensational batting from Rishabh Pant.
Rishabh Pant smashes his first 50 of the tournament.
Keemo Paul dismissed for 3 by McClenaghan it will be interesting to see how much DC can manage to score here.
Rishabh Pant is turning it on for the Delhi team as he smashes Hardik Pandya all around the park.
Rishabh Pant has played 39 matches and has an average of 35.68. He has a wonderful strike rate of 160 which makes him a very dangerous batsman in this format of the game.
Delhi Capital needs to score 170 plus at least and Rishabh Pant has to play responsible innings. Delhi will be banking on this duo to finish well for them.
Ingram OUT! Ben Cutting gets his wicket as Mumbai make a crucial breakthrough at this stage of the game.
Jasprit Bumrah is bowling well but the Delhi batsmen are not trying to take any chances against them.
The Delhi Capitals team will be hoping that Dhawan and Ingram can take this innings till the end as it will help them post a big total today. The Mumbai Indians are struggling in the bowling department today.
Colin Ingram has played 4 matches in IPL till date. He made his debut in 2011 but never got selected after that. this year he will be hoping to prove his worth with the Delhi Capitals.
Shikhar Dhawan has played 144 games in IPL. He has an average of 33.36 and strike rate of 123.28.
Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram will have to stitch a partnership here. It is very important for Delhi to post a big total as the Mumbai team have a very good batting lineup.
The Delhi Capitals are in trouble as the skipper Shreyas Iyer has been dismissed for 10. Delhi Capitals will not like this at all.
Iyer and Dhawan will have to bat well today as it is crucial for the Delhi team to start their campaign on a winning note.
The MI fast bowlers look in good rhythm. Salam playing his first game for the Mumbai Indians today.
In the second over of the match, Mitchell McClenaghan caused first damage to Mumbai Indians. Shaw got a thick edge and the ball went straight to the wicketkeeper. Shaw 7 (6)
The 17-year-old Rashik Salam overstepped on the first ball of his over and the batsman pushed the ball to cover, snatching a single. Dhawan faced the Free-Hit delivery and hit the ball to mid-wicket where Krunal Panday took an easy catch but caused no damage to DC opening partnership.
Rasikh Salam will bowl the first over after Mumbai Indians elected to bowl first after winning the toss at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was disappointed to lose the toss.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma