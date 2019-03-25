Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Mar 25, 2019 12:08 am

IPL 2019, MI vs DC Highlights: This is Delhi Capitals third consecutive win over Mumbai Indians.

Vivo IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blazing half-century powered Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2019 opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Winning the toss, Mumbai Indians decided to bowl first.

Sent to bat, Delhi Capitals were helped by Colin Ingram’s 47 (37) and Shikhar Dhawan’s 43 runs knock, before Pant smashed the Mumbai bowlers for seven sixes and as many fours to power them to 213 for six. Chasing the towering total, MI were restricted at 176 in 19.2 overs as an injured Jasprit Bumrah failed to turn up with the bat. Veteran Yuvraj Singh top-scored for the hosts with 53 off 35 balls.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma

Indian Premier League, 2019Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 25 March 2019

Mumbai Indians 176 (19.2)

vs

Delhi Capitals 213/6 (20.0)

Match Ended ( Day - Match 3 ) Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs

Live Blog

DC vs MI Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score

23:56 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Last wicket won't bat

After Mitchell's dismissal, Mumbai Indians decided against sending last wicket Jasprit Bumrah to bat. Mumbai Indians 176 in 19.2 overs.

23:47 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Rabada strikes again, removes Yuvraj Singh

Kagiso Rabada removes the dangerous man Yuvraj Singh in his 3rd over. Tewatia makes no mistake at deep mid wicket and Yuvraj is out for 53 (35).

23:44 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Fifty for Yuvraj!

Mumbai Indians middle order finds strength in Yuvraj Singh, who is playing a thoughtful inning. Yuvraj 52*(33) 

23:42 (IST)24 Mar 2019
MI vs DC Live Score: Mumbai Indians need 55 off 18 balls

Mumbai Indians require 55 runs off 18 balls to win the match. MI get 9 runs in 17th over. Will Yuvraj lead the side to victory?

23:39 (IST)24 Mar 2019
MI vs DC Live Score: Ben Cutting departs

Delhi Capitals bowlers continue their good show. Ben Cutting is caught-behind the wicket. But Mumbai Indians decides to go for a review to challenge umpire's decision. Umpire's original decision gets verified and Cutting departs.

23:35 (IST)24 Mar 2019
MI vs DC Live Score: MI 150/6 after 16 overs

Yuvraj closes the over in style with another six. MI get 16 runs off the over. MI 150/6 after 16 overs

23:33 (IST)24 Mar 2019
MI vs DC Live Score: Required rate at 16.00

Mumbai Indians batting has been struggling to keep the scorecard moving and chase down a towering total of 213. The required run rate has breached 16.00 mark.

23:27 (IST)24 Mar 2019
BIG wicket for Delhi Capitals!

Just when it seems like Delhi Capitals bowlers are losing control over the batsmen, Trent Boult strikes and brings Krunal Pandya's fighting to an end. Pandya 32 off 15 balls. Mumbai Indians need 80 runs to win the match. Ben Cutting is the new man in.

23:22 (IST)24 Mar 2019
MI vs DC Live Score: Mumbai Indians managed to get 15 runs

Krunal Pandya hits the first ball of Ishant Sharma's over for a SIX! Sharma made a good comeback and got a couple of dot balls too. But Krunal sends the last ball of the over past the boundary for a four. A good over for Mumbai Indians and they managed to get 15 runs off the over. MI 122/5 after 14 overs

23:17 (IST)24 Mar 2019
MI vs DC Live Score: Mumbai Indians get 6 runs in the over

Mumbai Indians have crossed the 100 run-mark. After 12 overs, MI at 101/5. 

23:12 (IST)24 Mar 2019
MI vs DC 2019: Delhi Capitals asserts its dominance

Delhi Capitals are exactly at the position where they would have wanted to be. After removing Pollard, DC bowlers get another wicket. Hardik Pandya goes while Mumbai Indians' inning continues to go out of the way. Hardik Pandya c and b Axar 0(2); Mumbai Indians 101/5 in 12.6 overs

23:08 (IST)24 Mar 2019
OUT!

Keemo Paul provides the much-needed breakthrough to his team in the 10th over. Kieron Pollard departs after mistiming the ball and Tewatia takes a simple catch. Pollard 21(12) Mumbai Indians 95/4 in 12 overs

23:04 (IST)24 Mar 2019
MI vs DC 2019: Axar Patel's over brings relief to Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians fetched 20 runs off left-arm spinner Axar Patel's over. Mumbai Indians 89/3 after 10 overs

22:58 (IST)24 Mar 2019
MI vs DC 2019: Mumbai Indians' struggle for runs continue

Mumbai Indians batting order is struggling to keep the scoreboard moving. In Keemo Paul's 1st over, he gave 8 runs. Yuvraj Singh managed to send the ball past the boundary, and it was the only boundary MI got in 9th over of the match. Mumbai Indians 69/3 in 9 overs

22:49 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: MI 61-3 in 8 overs.

Delhi Daredevils have a good bowling attack which will help them in this tournament. 

22:45 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Can Yuvraj and Pollard turn things around?

Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard will have to stitch a partnership here and make sure they also keep the run rate in check. 

22:35 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Suryakumar Yadav RUN OUT!

Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed for 2

22:33 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: MI 37-1 in 5

Yuvraj Singh will have to play a valuable knock today if Mumbai Indians wants to chase this total down

22:30 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Can Mumbai Indians chase this down?

Rohit Sharma will be disappointed with his shot selection. 

22:21 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock add 6 runs in second over

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have added 6 runs in the second over of the Mumbai Indians innings.

22:16 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai's chase begins

Mumbai Indians opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock start the chase of towering 214 runs total. The duo get 5 runs off the first over of Trent Boult. 

21:47 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant is playing a brilliant knock

Pant is striking the ball brilliantly, This is sensational batting from Rishabh Pant. 

21:40 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant smashes 18 ball 50

Rishabh Pant smashes his first 50 of the tournament. 

21:34 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL MI vs DC Live Score: Keemo Paul goes for 3

Keemo Paul dismissed for 3 by McClenaghan it will be interesting to see how much DC can manage to score here. 

21:28 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL MI vs DC Live Score: Pant smashes Hardik Pandya

Rishabh Pant is turning it on for the Delhi team as he smashes Hardik Pandya all around the park. 

21:17 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL MI vs DC Live Score: Rishabh Pant IPL stats

Rishabh Pant has played 39 matches and has an average of 35.68. He has a wonderful strike rate of 160 which makes him a very dangerous batsman in this format of the game. 

21:11 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL MI vs DC Live Score: Rishabh Pant joins Dhawan

Delhi Capital needs to score 170 plus at least and Rishabh Pant has to play responsible innings. Delhi will be banking on this duo to finish well for them. 

21:08 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL MI vs DC Live Score: Colin Ingram departs for 47

Ingram OUT! Ben Cutting gets his wicket as Mumbai make a crucial breakthrough at this stage of the game. 

21:03 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL MI vs DC Live Score: Bumrah is doing well

Jasprit Bumrah is bowling well but the Delhi batsmen are not trying to take any chances against them. 

20:57 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL MI vs DC Live Score: Colin Ingram looks good today

The Delhi Capitals team will be hoping that Dhawan and Ingram can take this innings till the end as it will help them post a big total today. The Mumbai Indians are struggling in the bowling department today. 

20:46 (IST)24 Mar 2019
IPL MI vs DC Live Score: DC 62-2 in 8 overs

Colin Ingram has played 4 matches in IPL till date. He made his debut in 2011 but never got selected after that. this year he will be hoping to prove his worth with the Delhi Capitals. 

20:40 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Dhawan needs to bat till the end

Shikhar Dhawan has played 144 games in IPL. He has an average of 33.36 and strike rate of 123.28. 

20:31 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Ingram and Dhawan need a partnership

Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram will have to stitch a partnership here. It is very important for Delhi to post a big total as the Mumbai team have a very good batting lineup.

20:23 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score : Pollard takes a blinder to get rid off Iyer

The Delhi Capitals are in trouble as the skipper Shreyas Iyer has been dismissed for 10. Delhi Capitals will not like this at all. 

20:21 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score : Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan will have to post a good total

Iyer and Dhawan will have to bat well today as it is crucial for the Delhi team to start their campaign on a winning note. 

20:18 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: DC 22-1

The MI fast bowlers look in good rhythm. Salam playing his first game for the Mumbai Indians today. 

20:13 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Mitchell McClenaghan takes first wicket

In the second over of the match, Mitchell McClenaghan caused first damage to Mumbai Indians. Shaw got a thick edge and the ball went straight to the wicketkeeper. Shaw 7 (6)

20:10 (IST)24 Mar 2019
DC 6/0 after first over

The 17-year-old Rashik Salam overstepped on the first ball of his over and the batsman pushed the ball to cover, snatching a single. Dhawan faced the Free-Hit delivery and hit the ball to mid-wicket where Krunal Panday took an easy catch but caused no damage to DC opening partnership.

20:01 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Delhi Capitals opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan & Prithvi Shaw out on field

Rasikh Salam will bowl the first over after Mumbai Indians elected to bowl first after winning the toss at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was disappointed to lose the toss. 

19:57 (IST)24 Mar 2019
Here is the full playing XI of both the teams

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma

MI vs DC Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsThe Delhi Capitals have changed their name and support staff in a bid to turn their fortunes around at IPL 2019. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been roped in as an adviser to work along with head coach Ricky Ponting.
