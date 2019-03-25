Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs

Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs

Vivo IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blazing half-century powered Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2019 opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Winning the toss, Mumbai Indians decided to bowl first.

Sent to bat, Delhi Capitals were helped by Colin Ingram’s 47 (37) and Shikhar Dhawan’s 43 runs knock, before Pant smashed the Mumbai bowlers for seven sixes and as many fours to power them to 213 for six. Chasing the towering total, MI were restricted at 176 in 19.2 overs as an injured Jasprit Bumrah failed to turn up with the bat. Veteran Yuvraj Singh top-scored for the hosts with 53 off 35 balls.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (W), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma